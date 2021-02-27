Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurologic disease that causes the brain to shrink and die eventually. It is one of the most common diseases in older adults. Alzheimer’s disease affects your thinking behavioural and social skills that affect a person’s ability to perform day to day activities. The initial signs of the disease include forgetting recent events or conversations. With time the condition gets worse and you lose the ability to carry out daily tasks. Brain changes that occur in this condition can affect moods and behaviours some changes in your personality that occur include depression social withdrawal mood swings