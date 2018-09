In case you have thought that only genetics play a vital role in triggering Alzheimer’s disease, you are widely mistaken. This mystery disease can be due to several shocking factors and studies do reveal that environment pollution has a vital role in terms of inducing this neuro-degenerative disorder. Although it is a known fact that exposure to certain toxic chemicals and brain injury increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disorder, the exact cause is yet unknown. Here are some of the triggers of Alzheimer’s disease that can be directly linked to environment pollution. On the World Alzheimer’s Day, 2018, let us know more about these factors.

Exposure to heavy metals and pesticides: Chronic low-level exposure to heavy metals and pesticides can lead to neurodegeneration and eventually Alzheimer’s disease. Long-term exposure to these toxic metals and pesticides has been a potent cause behind decrease in memory and progressive decline in mental functions, say experts. Not just lead, aluminium also plays an important role in triggering Alzheimer’s disease. Being commercially available everywhere, starting from food products, food colourants, water purifier and many more, Aluminium is a potential threat to your brain cells and can be blamed for triggering Alzheimer’s disease.

Air pollution: Air pollution is something that you cannot really avoid even if you want to, especially if you are living in Delhi or any other metropolitan cities. Exposure to toxic mix of organic and non- organic compounds in the air can mess up with your brain cells and make them degenerate faster. Studies have shown evidence of a strong link between air pollutants and neuro-degeneration, thereby resulting in Alzheimer’s disease.

Stress due to pollution: You may not be aware of the fact that pollution can be a potent trigger of stress, both psychological and emotional. Experts blame air and noise pollution to be acute triggers of stress. Any form of stress is extremely harmful for your brain cells and can affect them, resulting in short-term or long-term memory loss. Stress induced cognitive impairment is no more rare and pollution once again plays an important role there. This is why experts warn people living in exceedingly noisy areas to be careful as they are at a greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.