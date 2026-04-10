Alzheimer’s vs Parkinson’s: How these neurodegenerative diseases overlap and affect memory, movement and mind

Alzheimer's and Parkinson's often overlap, causing memory loss and tremors. Experts explain early signs, key differences, and how these neurodegenerative diseases connect.

Alzheimer’s vs Parkinson’s: How these neurodegenerative diseases overlap and affect memory, movement and mind

The first indications of a neurodegenerative illness for most family members are subtle and heartbreaking: a father unable to accurately button his favorite shirt, or a mother who has lost the ability to keep track of a story she's been telling for many years. While the term "dementia" typically serves as a broad term to describe cognitive change, the reality for seniors is that there is a complex web of biological changes taking place. The intersection between Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease (PD) can be quite difficult to navigate because physical tremors and cognitive decline intersect, leading to the need for us to look beyond the physical symptoms to the person living with them. To properly understand these conditions requires more than an examination of clinical symptoms; it requires the understanding of how closely the biological processes of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease are intertwined.

In an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com, Neha Sinha, Dementia Specialist and Clinical Psychologist at Epoch Elder Care, explains the key difference between the two neurological diseases and what medical support does science have to cure them from the roots.

Alzheimer's vs Parkinson's: Different Symptoms of These Neurological Diseases

Initially, these conditions often manifest through different pathological pathways. Alzheimer's disease, the most prevalent form of cognitive decline, typically begins with the erosion of episodic memory. This occurs due to a buildup of amyloid beta protein plaques outside the nerve cells, and a build-up of tau protein neurofibrillary tangles inside these nerve cells. These two processes disrupt the communication between the neurons located in the hippocampus region of the brain.

In contrast, Parkinson's disease is historically defined by motor dysfunction, which usually includes resting tremors, bradykinesia (marked slowness of movement), and postural instability. These symptoms arise from the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra, a critical region for movement control.

However, the biological boundary between these two is often fluid. Many individuals living with Parkinson's will eventually navigate Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD). While those with Alzheimer's primarily struggle with encoding new information, those managing PDD often face deficits in executive function the ability to plan, organize, and shift attention and difficulties with memory retrieval rather than total loss.

Neurological Diseases: What Research Reveals About Shared Risk and Progression

The prevalence of these overlapping symptoms is a sobering reality for those in specialized care settings. Clinical data indicate that approximately 50% to 80% of those living with Parkinson's will eventually experience cognitive impairment. On average, these cognitive shifts emerge about a decade after the initial motor symptoms. Furthermore, recent academic research into mixed pathology suggests that a "pure" diagnosis is increasingly rare. Evidence shows that many individuals possess the biological markers of multiple conditions simultaneously. For instance, between 30% and 50% of those with Parkinson's also exhibit the amyloid plaques and tau tangles characteristic of Alzheimer's, a combination that often accelerates the rate of decline and necessitates a more nuanced, professional care plan.

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The bridge between these conditions is frequently found in a protein called alpha-synuclein. When this protein misfolds and clumps, it forms Lewy bodies. These aggregates are the hallmark of Parkinson's, but they are also the primary driver of Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB). This overlap creates a complex spectrum of symptoms that go far beyond memory loss, including vivid visual hallucinations, fluctuating levels of alertness, and REM sleep behavior disorder, where individuals physically act out their dreams, often causing distress for both themselves and their loved ones.

Alzheimer's Parkinson's Care: Expert-Backed Treatment And Management

For the person undergoing this experience, it is much more than an experience that can be classified by academic vocabulary; it is the gradual constriction of their world. The feeling of frustration when experiencing a mind that has a thought that it cannot verbalize, or a body that feels 'frozen' with a desire to move, is profoundly deep. Being present with and for someone overcoming such a multitude of concurrently held challenges calls for an integrated, deeply compassionate, and person-centered care approach.

Managing a tremor is insufficient when the person is concurrently experiencing the perplexity of cognitive shifts. We have to tend to the person, the spirit, and the being behind the label. We must celebrate the instances of relating and the engagement. We must be present, polished, and warm when neurodegeneration casts its fog and its pall. As the puzzle of these protein interminglings continues to be assembled, the aim is to devise a personalized plan of intervention that honors the biological and emotional continuum of the singular individual. Early diagnosis, specially designed supportive environments, and the respect for the person and the dignity of the individual among the multitude of things we love most remain the most valuable.

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