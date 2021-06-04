At a time when the world is fighting its biggest battle against the ferocious second wave of the novel coronavirus experts have said that people with dementia particularly Alzheimer's disease are at threefold risk of dying as a result of infection by SARS-CoV-2 the virus behind Covid-19. The experts also added that the risk is six times greater if they are over 80. Speaking to the media Sergio Verjovski-Almeida principal investigator for the project and a professor at USP's Chemistry Institute said We found that all causes of dementia are risk factors for severity and death in Covid-19 and that