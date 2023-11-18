Alzheimer's Disease: High Metabolism May Be An Early Warning Sign Too

Researchers found that if the mitochondria (the cellular powerplant) shows an increase in metabolic rate, it could be a telltale indicator of Alzheimer's disease.

A new study published in the Journal Molecular Psychiatry reveals a possible leading factor influencing the disease, Alzheimer's. The experts who conducted the said study say that high metabolism can be a factor as well as a signs for some people. So, to explain in layman's terms, if there is an increase in the metabolic rate in the hippocampus, a part of the human brain, it could signify as an early signs of Alzheimer's disease. There is however no reason for every person with a good metabolism to start fearing for possible Alzheimer's symptoms. New research findings such as these increase the scope for experts to find new potential methods of prevention and early intervention.

Important Facts You Must Know About Alzheimer's Disease

Here's is what everyone must know:

Firstly, it is one of the most common forms of Dementia that affects people. Alzheimer's is so common that almost 20,000 people in the country of Sweden alone get it every year, say experts. It is a progressive disease. It may start off with mild symptoms which are hard to take note of but it can eventually lead to severe symptoms like complete memory loss. It also makes a person unable to carry out normal conversation, do normal day to day tasks. It impacts the very part of our brain which is responsible for retaining memory, control thought process and languages.

How Is High Metabolism An Early Sign?

The main research finding is, if the mitochondria shows an increase in metabolic rate, this could be a telltale indicator of Alzheimer's disease. Experts began the research by experimenting on mice. They noticed that it caused an increase in synaptic changes in mice which followed by the disruption to the cellular recycling system. This was discovered in the year 2016 after which it also received a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

After this step, the researchers used the RNA sequencing to check the activeness of the cells in the hippocampus part of the brain. This they check during stages of the disease. What did they find? The discovery was mitochondrial metabolism as one of the early stages on the disease.

The researchers studied the changes that then appeared in the synapses between the brain's neurons using electron microscopy and other techniques, and found that vesicles called autophagosomes, whereby spent proteins are broken down and their components metabolised, had accumulated in the synapses, disrupting access to functioning proteins.