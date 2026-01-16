Always Feeling Exhausted in Winter? Expert Reveals Why You Constantly Feel Tired And How To Beat Seasonal Fatigue

Feeling constantly exhausted during winter? Expert explains why seasonal fatigue strikes in colder months and shares simple, effective tips to boost energy and stay active all winter long.

With the reduction of daylight hours, many people feel fatigued in the winter. When you are finding it difficult to get out of bed, you feel slow all day long, or you do not feel like doing anything even after having had plenty of sleep, then there are high chance you could be having seasonal fatigue. It is true that feeling tired in winter is normal and is a result of a combination of biological, environmental and lifestyle factors. You might go through a lot of problems like sleeping disorders and falling asleep during the daytime, and serotonin levels in your body can cause a lot of changes in your mood.

Expert Take On Feeling Tired In Winter

Dr. Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent And Forensic Psychiatrist, Veda Clinic, Rohini Fortis Healthcare, Delhi, reveals,

"Lack of Motivation and feeling tired in winter can be a part of winter Blues. Having symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder may be an indication of an underlying mood disorder such as major depression or bipolar disorder. Recognising these signs early and seeking help can prevent the symptoms from worsening and interfering with daily life".

Lack Of Sun Exposure

Lack of exposure to sunlight is one of the largest causes of fatigue in winter. The sunlight is important in controlling the inner clock of the body, which is the circadian rhythm.

Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency is another great cause. When we go out in the sun, the skin is exposed to sunlight, and this process makes the body synthesise vitamin D. In winter, this is done at a very slow pace. Fatigue, muscle weakness and low mood are closely associated with low levels of vitamin D, and further add to a general feeling of fatigue.

Low Energy Levels

The weather can also influence levels of energy in cold weather. During winter, the body is more focused to keep the human body at the required temperature than otherwise because it requires more energy to do so. The extra energy requirement, on top of less movement of the body through cold weather, may leave you feeling exhausted and tired.

Unhealthy Lifestyle Choices

Fatigue may be aggravated by changes in daily routine in winter. Individuals are more likely to remain at home and do less exercise as well as eat thicker and carb-based comfort foods. As much as these foods would offer short-term gratification, they might lead to energy dumps towards the end of the day. Excessive consumption and abnormality in eating patterns can also influence the level of blood sugar which causes chronic fatigue.

Changing Sleep Patterns

Even winter generally changes the sleep patterns. Earlier nights can lead to an urge to sleep more but sleep that is low-quality due to insufficient exposure to sunlight can cause one to be sleep-deprived. Screen time can also lead to the disruption of melatonin production within the body, further leading to difficulty in maintaining a healthy sleep cycle because of excess time spent indoors.

Seasonal Fatigue: How To Beat Winter Blues

According to a medical expert, even minor changes in lifestyle are capable of great assistance in fighting winter fatigue.

It's important to get exposed to sunlight, 15 to 20 minutes is also sufficient. Try eating food that is high in vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Keep your body hydrated, as dehydration can sometimes confused with fatigue Take less amount of caffeine in the evening and reduce your screen time before sleeping Stay active by doing exercises like yoga, walking or stretching

When To See A Doctor?

Although seasonal fatigue is not something to worry about, chronic or severe exhaustion cannot be overlooked. In case of fatigue even after changing the lifestyle, it can be a sign of an underlying condition of anaemia, thyroid problems or seasonal affective disorder. A visit to a medical practitioner may assist in determining the underlying problem and give the correct course of action. You can beat winter fatigue easily with just a few small changes