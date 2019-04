What if you enter a chamber and come out within a few minutes with a better mood and relieved joint pain? Yes, you heard us right. This is possible with the help of a unique therapy called cryotherapy. It is a technique where you are exposed to an extreme cold temperature through a liquid in order to get rid of abnormal skin cells, reduce pain, curb inflammation, etc. The cold temperature is derived from liquid nitrogen which kills the damaged cells. You can opt for partial or whole-body cryotherapy. This technique is a popular global trend, thanks to renowned celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Cristiano Ronaldo and Usain Bolt. They are spreading words about the benefits of this unique therapy. It could be a great alternative for your traditional ice bath. However, this therapy is not so popular in India as of now, and it is very expensive too. While we wait for this therapy to be used more extensively in the country, here is all you need to know about this unique approach.

HOW DOES CRYOTHERAPY WORK?

There are two types of cryotherapy: Whole-body cryotherapy and partial cryotherapy. Here is a low-down on both the methods.

Whole-body cryotherapy

In this therapy, you have to enter a cylindrical cold chamber that is padded from inside. However, the top of the chamber remains open. Cryotherapy addresses your condition by reducing inflammation, revving up your blood flow and releasing endorphin hormones. Usually, this method is recommended for athletes who want to speed up their recovery process. Also, in some cases, if you are suffering from arthritis, your doctor may recommend a cryotherapy as low temperatures can help to curb inflammation and swelling in your body. While entering the frozen chamber, you will have to wear minimal clothing. To prevent cold injury, you can put on gloves, nose and mouth mask, a woollen headband for ears and dry shoes and socks. As you enter the chamber, a therapist, who stands next to the chamber, controls the temperature and duration of the session. You can be exposed to a temperature as low as minus 149 degree Celsius in a session, which, on an average, lasts for about 2 to 5 minutes. During this period, the cold gas emitted by the walls of the chamber, surrounds your whole body from the neck. In case you feel like you cannot carry on for the designated time, you can push the door open from inside and come out to end the session.

Partial Cryotherapy

Partial cryotherapy implies the localised application of this therapy to specific parts of the body. It is recommended in case of tumours and skin conditions. However, it can also be used for chronic pain and acute injury. There are various methods of this type of cryotherapy.

Cryoprobe method: It is a surgical method that involves deep needles to circulate liquid nitrogen or argon gas towards a tumour. The cold nitrogen freezes the abnormal cells which dissolves after some time.

Spray freeze technique: In this technique, an external tumour is treated with the help of a spraying device containing liquid nitrogen.

Applicator method: Here, a cotton swab is dipped into liquid nitrogen and placed on the lesion you want to heal. The temperatures are not as low in this method as in the techniques. So, it is only used to treat benign lesions.

Thermocouple method: In this method, a temperature sensor is inserted into the depth of a malignant lesion and then depending on the thickness of the lesion, liquid nitrogen is sprayed until it freezes the lesion.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF CRYOTHERAPY

This unique therapy offers a variety of health benefits. However, experts are divided on their opinion about the success rate of this method and further research is required to reach a definitive conclusion. Here are some of the conditions that have been found to respond well to this alternative therapy.

Reduces pain

You are already aware of how an ice pack provides instant pain relief. Cryotherapy works on similar principles. It helps your body to recover quickly post a high intensity workout session which can cause muscle soreness. It is a technique commonly used by sports personalities to deal with injuries that can occur during a long season (such as in football or cricket). In a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine, the researchers revealed that this technique significantly reduced muscle pain and helped athletes to recover quickly.

Curbs inflammation and tissue damage

Several studies suggest multiple cryotherapy sessions are required to heal inflammation and tissue damage. A number of exposures to cold environment will increase the chances of improvement in your condition as compared to a single session. An Italian study conducted at the University of Milan mentioned that opting for whole body cryotherapy can reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines and result in positive effects on muscular enzymes linked to muscle damage.

Enhances your mood

When you enter the cryotherapy chamber, the sudden decline in the temperature triggers the release of endorphin hormones known to lift your mood. These endorphins make you feel fresh and spirited. Several studies suggest that since this therapy helps you counter pain and releases adrenaline which boosts blood circulation inside your body. That is why it has a positive impact on your mood.

Reduces tiredness

The increase in blood flow that you experience after a cryotherapy session makes you feel more energised. According to a 2011 study published in the journal PLOS ONE, whole body cryotherapy can boost physiological recovery within days post an intense workout session. If the therapy is taken within two days of an exhaustive session, you can reduce muscular tiredness, pain and fatigue.

Keeps metabolic diseases at bay

In a study published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, it was mentioned that those who did not exercise and underwent cryotherapy had better antioxidant status, used to determine the overall oxidation state of your body. Several studies mention that this therapy influences your parasympathetic nervous system in controlling the irregularity of your heart rate. This may prevent metabolic disease.

Treats lesions

Partial cryotherapy technique can be used in order to treat patches or skin growths which are unlike the skin around them. There are two types of skin lesions: Benign (non- cancerous) and malignant (cancerous). This unique technique not only helps you get rid of these skin lesions, but also prevents the scarring of the nearby areas. After the procedure, your skin may swell and turn red, but this usually goes away within 10 days. In a study published in the journal Postepy Dermatol Alergol, the researchers noted that cryotherapy is an effective way to treat various benign, premalignant and malignant lesions. The study accounted for 1031 participants where cryotherapy showed significant results in patients with common warts among other different types of skin lesions.