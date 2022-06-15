- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Direct physical contact to earth has an actual impact on your health! This might sound quite unbelievable to you but now you will know why staying grounded is important for people, literally! This therapeutic technique is called grounding or earthing. It's a practice that involves performing different kinds of exercise with direct physical contact to the earth. Many studies have explained that electrical charges from the earth can have positive impacts on your body. Direct skin contact with this energy enhances this therapeutic technique. This is not the routine mental health treatments that you already know about. Read on to find out what earthing is and how it is performed.
Experts say that earthing or grounding can be very beneficial for some particular conditions like inflammation, cardiovascular disease, muscle damage, chronic pain, and it also has a positive effect on your mood. The natural defenses of our body can be enhanced or restored through this therapy.
Maybe you have tried these already but if you have not, make a note of these techniques.
There are options for using other grounding equipment's as well:
It is known that nature has healing properties. In this case the healing properties has the most scientific explanation possible. It realigns your electrical energy by reconnecting to the earth. And that is how your body and mind heals.
Follow us on