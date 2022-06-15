Connect To The Earth With Our Easy Tips: Earthing Can Heal Your Body And Mind

Earthing Can Be Therapeutic For Your Mental And Physical Health

Forget complicated medicines and treatments, lying on the earth or walking barefoot on the sand can heal you of your physical and mental ailments.

Direct physical contact to earth has an actual impact on your health! This might sound quite unbelievable to you but now you will know why staying grounded is important for people, literally! This therapeutic technique is called grounding or earthing. It's a practice that involves performing different kinds of exercise with direct physical contact to the earth. Many studies have explained that electrical charges from the earth can have positive impacts on your body. Direct skin contact with this energy enhances this therapeutic technique. This is not the routine mental health treatments that you already know about. Read on to find out what earthing is and how it is performed.

Benefits Of Earthing

Experts say that earthing or grounding can be very beneficial for some particular conditions like inflammation, cardiovascular disease, muscle damage, chronic pain, and it also has a positive effect on your mood. The natural defenses of our body can be enhanced or restored through this therapy.

Types of Earthing That You Can Try

Maybe you have tried these already but if you have not, make a note of these techniques.

Walking barefoot on the earth, on grass, mud or sand is therapeutic for your body and health.

Lying on the ground, on an open field. You can increase your skin-to-earth contact by lying on the ground. You can do it in the grass by the park or on the sand at the beach.

Submersing in water. Water is extremely therapeutic for your body. It is known to take away your stress and also physical pain and it also helps with inflammation.

If it is not at all possible to access open fields or go out, there is a grounding technique that you can try. You have to connect a metal rod to the ground outside and then connect the rod to your body through a wire.

There are options for using other grounding equipment's as well:

Grounding mats, grounding sheets or blankets

grounding socks

grounding bands and patches

It is known that nature has healing properties. In this case the healing properties has the most scientific explanation possible. It realigns your electrical energy by reconnecting to the earth. And that is how your body and mind heals.