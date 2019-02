A lot of initiatives are being taken now by the Modi Government to boost research and development in the field of Ayurveda. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the National Institute of Ayurveda in Panchkula on 12th February, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is about to roll out the project for the International Ayurveda Research Institute at Kallyad on February 22.

Ayurveda is an Indian alternative treatment modality existing for thousands of years. Now it is a globally acclaimed form of treatment. At the recently-concluded cultural fest, Delhi ARTH summit, Padma Bhushan Dr. David Frawley, the director of the American Institute of Vedic Studies and Dr. Rama Jayasundar, an Ayurveda expert and an eminent physicist, spoke at length about the various aspects of Ayurveda. Here are some of the pearls of wisdom that they shared.

Ayurveda vs. modern medication

Dr. Rama Jayasundar: Modern medicine understands human systems in terms of the world view of classical physics. According to classical physics, physical reality is made of material objects which can be broken down to smaller entities. For example, all the physical entities of the world are made up of atoms. Larger objects can be reduced to smaller ones. This view is reflected in the way modern medicine approaches human body. This approach is known as reductionist approach as it reduces the entire system to the level of molecules, if not of atom.

However, Ayurveda visualises human system in a different way. There is no role of mind in modern medication. But here in Ayurveda, mind is inbuilt into all the domains of human existence: Physiology and consciousness.

Dr. David Frawley: Like yoga, Ayurveda has become a global phenomenon now. But ironically, it garners greater respect outside India currently. This traditional Indian technique is a mind-body-system that looks at human body not just as a structure or chemical factory (which is how modern medicine views it) but as a manifestation of prana, as three doshas of vata, pitta and kapha. If we go back to the traditions of India, any application of yoga relative to healing was done in the Ayurvedic context. We have herbs, panchakarma, and clinical methods that are quite advanced to treat specific diseases. But all of it is rooted in our primary behavioural factor. Even modern medicine is now recognising the importance of behavioural medicine because most psychological and health conditions cannot really be treated or prevented without a certain appropriate change in our behaviour.

Modern medicine, like Ayurveda, is recognising that the bacteria present in our gut flora are also affecting our psychology and even causing depression, which is the root of all health problems. They are also determining which genetic factors maybe triggered in your life. However, modern medicine has been reduced to drug treatment, whereas, Ayurveda teaches us how to manage our own brain chemistry through the right diet, right living, yoga practices and medicine. It also includes psychology and meditation.

Moreover, modern medicine treats diseases and they are treated very well. But the patients are not. Disease is not separate entity. It is only a manifestation of the wrong living of a person. Yoga focusses on the person and the lifestyle.

Ayurvedic diagnosis

Dr. David Frawley: Firstly, in Ayurveda do not just look at the disease, we try to understand a person’s constitution based on the theory of doshas. We also take a the patient’s full anatomy and entire physiology into consideration: Karma, gunas, full anatomy, physiological factors, his medical history, digestive pattern, preferences, etc. The diagnosis takes place through pulse evaluation and various questions and answers, which finally direct us to the specific aspects of a certain disease that the person is suffering from. In Ayurveda, the same disease is treated differently in different persons becuse each person has a unique constitution. Our concern is understanding the person and not just simply identify pathogen.

Dr. Rama Jayasundar: As Professor Frawley said, the constitution of a person plays a very important role in diagnosis. When modern medicine talks about gene typing, they are looking at genetic markers as a basis of difference between individuals while trying to figure out a disease or condition. But Ayurveda looks at the physiological and psychological differences between people. So, what suits one person may not suit another. These are nuances of a person’s nature and will pre-dispose a person to certain diseases either psychologically or physiologically, if they do not follow the rules and regulations laid down for them appropriately. Apart from this, there are other differentiating parameters like age, occupation, season and the geographical region of a person. All these help us fine-tune our diagnosis.

Ayurvedic treatment modality

Dr. Rama Jayasundar: In the Ayurvedic system, all the health conditions or diseases and lifestyle habits are classified under vata, pita and kapha. So, the treatment is also based on these doshas. For example, if a person has vata dosha, then all the factors that reduce vata are used in treatment. Lifestyle activities which reduce vata are prescribed to the patient. All factors which increase vata will have to be avoided. So, the treatment which comprises both lifestyle and dietary changes along with medicine will all be in sync with the diagnosis. But Ayurveda has two different interventions: Physical and non-physical. Physical will cover medicines, panchakarmas, food and lifestyles changes. Non-physical interventions will talk about meditation and yoga which work in the subtle realm of existence.

Dr. David Frawley: We all are on a new drug. I call it the digital drug. Information technology is changing the very nature of our nervous system, which is why can’t relate to children and nature. That is why we are drawn towards artificial junk food. Information technology and chemical medicines are the reasons behind the global health crisis. We are not using our senses correctly. Ayurvedic treatment focusses on using our senses right as natural sense of impression gave us prana. In the West, people are turning towards natural forms of healing, honouring the earth and restoring our connection with nature. Ayurveda is not against using drugs. But if you follow the ayurvedic and yogic way of life, you will need minimal drug-based medicine. You can change your brain chemistry and discover happiness within you through mantra, meditation and pranayama.

Treating cancer

Dr. Rama Jayasundar: In cancer for particular, the practical reality is that only when western medicines fail, patients go to Ayurveda. But there are also patients who get ayurvedic treatment as a standard therapy but the awareness is not there. There is no dearth of medicines for cancer in Ayuvrveda. This is a system which has been successfully using plants as medicines for thousands of years and I don’t think, any other system has the kind of knowledge that Ayurveda has on medicinal plants.

Fast acting medicines

Dr. Rama Jayasundar: It is a wrong assumption that Ayurveda doesn’t have fast acting medicines and so it can only treat chronic illnesses, not acute conditions. Ayurveda has many medicines in its kitty which act as fast as allopathic medicines act. The advantage of taking these medicines is that they will be in sync with your food and lifestyle.

Ayurvedic concept of a good diet

Dr. David Frawley: There is no simple diet that everyone can follow. You have age differences, weight differences, prakriti differences, so on and so forth. So the diet has to be tailor-made and we have the vata, pitta and kapha diets. The basic principle is: Have natural food that has prana. In Ayurveda, we recognise the importance of the agni or digestive fire. If your agni is low or disturbed or imbalanced or too high, and you do not adjust your food properly, then toxins are produced. They invade your tissues and cause different diseases. Ayurvedic diet is very similar to the Indian diet, except for the fact that it advises against excessive spices and sweets. According to the tenets of Ayurveda, one should have locally grown seasonal food, have meals at right intervals and avoid heavy dinner.