Generally, side effects of acupuncture may be due to poor hygiene and inexperienced acupuncturist. © Shutterstock

Acupuncture is an ancient healing practice of traditional Chinese medicine. Believed to have originated around 100 BC in China, acupuncture involves inserting very thin needles through a person’s skin at specific points on the body, to various depths. Though it is most often used to relieve pain, it is claimed to be effective in treating a wide range of other complaints.

Benefits of acupuncture

Performed correctly using clean needle technique and single-use needles, it is safe. Acupuncture has very few side effects and it can be effectively combined with other treatments.

Uses of acupuncture

Acupuncture is believed to be effective in treatment of a number of conditions. The list of such conditions includes:

Allergies

Depression and anxiety

osteoarthritis

high and low blood pressure

chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting

some gastric conditions, including peptic ulcer

painful periods

dysentery

allergic rhinitis

facial pain

morning sickness

rheumatoid arthritis

sprains

tennis elbow

sciatica

dental pain

reducing the risk of stroke

inducing labour

hypertension

chronic pain in the neck, back, knees, and head

There are also studies that suggest that acupuncture can help with cancer treatment and multiple sclerosis, however more evidence to confirm the benefits. Some other conditions that acupuncture may help but research is limited include:

fibromyalgia

neuralgia

post-operative convalescence

substance, tobacco and alcohol dependence

vascular dementia

whooping cough, or pertussis

Tourette syndrome

Infertility

Insomnia

Obesity

Acne

Possible side effects of acupuncture

All therapies, including acupuncture, have benefits as well as risks. Generally, side effects of acupuncture relate to poor hygiene and inexperienced acupuncturist. Some possible side effects of acupuncture are listed below