Have you heard anyone say no to a vacation? Probably not, as almost all of us love travelling. While some are more frequent travellers, travelling being one of their hobbies, some travel less by choice. However, there’s hardly any who would refuse to travel for the sake of pleasure and to get away from the daily bustle. Travelling can be your best alternative medicine. Yes, that’s what science has proven already. Here are few ways by which travelling can make you remain healthy and strong.

Travelling is a potent immunity booster: In order to be armed up for tackling various germs and infections, your body needs antibodies that are little proteins safeguarding and enhancing your immune system from adverse pathogens. Also, there are researches that claim a little exposure to dirt is required for an enhanced body and gut health. This is where travelling makes magic to your health. If you are an avid traveller, science tells you that travelling is the best probiotic for you. when you travel from one place to another, your body gets exposed to new bacteria and adapts to them, thereby making it stronger to fight infections.

It brings down levels of stress: This is nothing new. Of course, travelling takes away all stress sprawling up from everyday life. It is as if we tend to breathe more when we travel. Scientifically proved, travelling makes you more happy, cheerful and takes away all stress and anxiety. It can be treated as one of the best medicines for dealing with depression. A study has shown that after a three-day-long vacation, travellers were better rested, in a good mood and less anxious. Also, they were in the same light mood weeks after they returned from the trip.

Travels are best food for brain: If you have to keep your brain sharper and forever active, travel more. This is because travelling gives an opportunity for your mind to expand by making you meet new people, adapting to new situations, making you culturally and socially more aware. These fresh experiences enhance cognitive flexibility and creativity. According to the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, traveling and studying abroad have an intimate connection with stability in emotion and open mindedness.

Travel amps up your heart health: If you love travelling and travel frequently, be sure that your chances of getting a heart attack are low compared to friends who do not travel much. A Framingham Heart Study showed that those who travelled more annually were at a much lower risk of getting heart attack or even develop a heart related issue. The more you travel, the more you will be less stressed and anxious and the better will your heart perform and live.

It can be your fitness secret: When you travel you get ample chance to keep your body active. you either walk long distances to explore nature or attempt an extreme sport like a rugged football match on the beach or may be a basketball match at the basketball court in your resort or even swimming. It is often seen that we tend to be active more while travelling than at home.