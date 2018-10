In case you like drumming or love listening to drummers, you are at an upper hand health wise. This is because you are at a lower risk of several ailments. You may be surprised but drum therapy is an ancient alternative therapy that has been used for thousands of years for creating and maintaining physical, mental and spiritual health, say experts. A recent study has shown that drumming for an hour every day brings effective improvement in aptitude, ability, concentration power and communication skill of an autistic child. Here we have come up with a list of therapeutic benefits of drumming, also known as drum therapy or rhythm therapy.

It checks chronic plain: If you are wondering how drumming can help in controlling chronic pain condition, here is the answer for you. A study has shown that drumming acts as a distraction from pain and grief. Not just that, drumming helps in enhanced production of endorphins and endogenous opiates, your body’s own natural morphine-like painkillers which can work wonder in reducing the pain and controlling it.

Lowers tension, anxiety and stress: Drumming brings in deep relaxation, curbs blood pressure and stress. As per current medical research, stress results in a majority of diseases and is the primary risk factor of several fatal conditions like heart attacks, strokes and weakening of immune system. Drumming plays a vital role in addressing the stress factor and relieving you from stress related anxiety and any other disorders.

It amps up your immune system: Did you know that drumming can be an effective booster of your body immunity? A recent study led by cancer expert Barry Bittman shows that drumming can increase the number of cancer killing cells that help your body fight cancer and other viruses including AIDS. According to experts, drumming helps your body initiate its own healing process when your body is hit with some infection causing germ.

It generates natural altered states of consciousness: Natural altered state of consciousness has been known for a wide variety of therapeutic applications and guess what, drumming generates this state of mind. A short drumming session can kick off your alpha brain wave activity, thereby remarkably reducing stress. It also helps in producing feelings of euphoria and well-being, say experts. It can also keep your mind in a high and happy state, naturally.

Drumming can reach out to your entire brain: Even if there is a significant damage in some part of the brain, the sound of drumming produces dynamic neuronal connections across the entire brain including the damaged parts. Hence, it is of great help for people with attention deficit disorder (ADD). Michael Thaut, director of Center for Biomedical Research in Music, Colorado State University, reportedly said: “Rhythmic cues can help retrain the brain after a stroke or other neurological impairment, as with Parkinson’s patients.”