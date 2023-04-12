- Health A-Z
Some people may develop allergic reactions after eating red meat or dairy products. It may be caused by alpha-gal (galactose- -1,3-galactose), a sugar molecule often found in mammalian meat (pork, beef, rabbit, lamb, etc.), cow's milk, milk products and gelatin. Exposure to products containing alpha-gal can cause a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, called alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), also known as alpha-gal allergy, red meat allergy, or tick bite meat allergy.
Typically, symptoms of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) appear 2-6 hours after ingesting alpha-gal. Possible symptoms include: hives or itchy rash, nausea or vomiting, heartburn, indigestion, diarrhea, cough, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eye lids, dizziness or faintness, and severe stomach pain.
Allergic reactions to alpha-gal can vary from person-to-person, and symptoms can be mild or severe. Rarely, alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) can lead to anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening reaction involving multiple organ systems. In this case, urgent medical care is required.
If you develop an itchy rash after being bitten by a lone star tick, it could be Alpha-Gal Syndrome. Lone star ticks are one of the tick species that have been associated with the development of AGS.
Diagnosis of Alpha-Gal Syndrome is done through physical examination, blood test and allergy skin testing. If you have AGS, you need to avoid foods and products containing alpha-gal, and prevent tick bites. While you may not develop allergic reactions to every product containing alpha-gal, it is advisable to avoid eating mammalian meat (such as beef, pork, lamb, venison, and rabbit); foods that may contain alpha-gal (such as cow's milk, milk-products and gelatin).
Ingredients in certain vaccines or medications may contain alpha-gal. Talk to an allergist or your doctor before you take a new medication or receive a vaccine.
Read food labels carefully to avoid AGS. Prevent tick bites to reduce your chances of developing AGS. Ticks are usually found in grassy, brushy, and wooded areas. Avoid going to such places. In case you must go, use insect repellents. After coming home, make sure to check your clothing for ticks and shower.
If you develop any of the above mentioned symptoms after eating red meat or dairy products, consult an allergist.
