Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Almonds To Mung Beans: 10 Vitamin E Foods For Healthy Eyes And Heart

Almonds To Mung Beans: 10 Vitamin E Foods For Healthy Eyes And Heart

Here are ten vitamin E-rich foods, considered through an Ayurvedic lens, to promote healthy eyes and heart.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : August 13, 2023 9:01 AM IST

Vitamin E is a vital fat-soluble antioxidant crucial in maintaining overall health, particularly in supporting the eyes and heart. Incorporating vitamin E-rich foods into your diet aligns with Ayurvedic principles to achieve optimal vision and heart health. Ayurveda underscores the significance of a well-functioning digestive system, or "agni," in absorbing and assimilating nutrients. A balanced diet tailored to your dosha Vata, Pitta, or Kapha is fundamental in Ayurvedic practice.

Here are ten vitamin E-rich foods, considered through an Ayurvedic lens, to promote healthy eyes and heart:

  1. Almonds: Almonds are a nourishing source of vitamin E, benefiting Vata and Pitta doshas. Soak them overnight to enhance digestibility and nutrient absorption.
  2. Avocado: Avocado, suitable for Vata and Pitta doshas, is a creamy source of vitamin E that can be eaten as a spread, in salads, or as a standalone fruit.
  3. Ghee: Ghee, considered a sacred food in Ayurveda, benefits all doshas and can be used in cooking or drizzled over meals for added vitamin E.
  4. Pumpkin: Pumpkin is ideal for all doshas and is rich in vitamin E. It can be incorporated into soups, stews, or roasted as a side dish.
  5. Sunflower Seeds: These seeds pacify Vata and Pitta doshas and are abundant in vitamin E. They can be added to meals or as a snack.

    Also Read

    More News

  6. Coconut: In various forms, such as shredded coconut or coconut oil, coconut pacifies all doshas and provides vitamin E support.
  7. Spinach: High in vitamin E and suitable for all doshas, spinach can be consumed as a saut ed dish or added to smoothies.
  8. Brown Rice: Brown rice is nourishing for all doshas and can serve as a staple base for various dishes rich in vitamin E.
  9. Mung Beans: These beans balance all doshas and can be prepared in stews or soups to harness their vitamin E content.
  10. Sesame Oil: Beneficial for all doshas, sesame oil can be used for cooking or as a massage oil to support heart health.

Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of proper food combinations and mindful eating to enhance nutrient absorption. Consuming vitamin E-rich foods with other compatible ingredients ensures holistic health benefits. For example, combining almonds with dried fruits or adding spinach to a meal with healthy fats like ghee supports optimal absorption of vitamin E. While Ayurveda provides valuable insights, it is advisable to seek medical advice, mainly if pre-existing health concerns exist. Embracing a diet abundant in vitamin E-rich foods through an Ayurvedic lens can be a transformative step toward fostering a harmonious and vibrant life where the heart and eyes thrive in radiant health.

Lastly

Director Dr Chanchal Sharma provided this article's information. So, since Ayurveda provides valuable dietary guidelines, seeking guidance is advisable. As per Ayurvedic principles, incorporating vitamin E-rich foods into your diet can be a step toward cultivating a balanced and nourishing lifestyle to support healthy eyes and hearts.

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on