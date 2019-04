It’s springtime. The memories of Holi are still fresh in our mind and the bright flowers are in full bloom. However, this time of the year is not only about the festival of colours, lush green grasses, weeds, flowers and bees. It’s also about pollens and allergies and more so, for people with a history of allergy attack episodes.

Pollens are almost invisible, small particles released into the air by flowers, grasses trees and weeds in order to fertilize other plants. These harmless, fine, powder-like substances, tinier than the width of human hair, are sometimes mistaken by your immune system as harmful invaders. That is when pollen allergy strikes, giving you symptoms like runny and congested nose, scratchy throat, itchy eyes, severe cough, etc. In severe cases, pollen allergies can also manifest through asthmatic reactions and pain in your sinus.

CLIMATE CHANGE AND POLLEN ALLERGIES: WHAT’S THE LINK?

According to a recent ANI report, a new study has found that allergy season has worsened because of increased pollen count and changing climate. As temperatures keep spiralling up, sea levels rise, glaciers shrink and weather conditions become extreme with storms, famines and floods. All these combine together to contribute to human health hazards by degrading the quality of foods, air and water. As stated by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, climate change has an impact on pollen production and the protein composition pattern of these pollens. It also affects how pollens are released in the air and where they are deposited. According to allergy experts, increased levels of carbon dioxide in the air help super-pollinator plants to thrive. Moreover, the pollinating pattern is also affected by climate change. Lastly, and most importantly, high pollen content of the air allows a wider spread to the allergens.

HOW TO SURVIVE THE ALLERGY SEASON?

If you have been hit by pollen allergy, the first thing that you should do is visit an allergist. He will diagnose your condition by analysing your medical history and symptoms and performing a skin prick test. It will tell him about the specific allergen that is triggering your symptoms. During this test, different types of allergens will be pushed inside your skin. The line of treatment includes oral decongestants and antihistamine medicines. In severe cases injections may be recommended. if you have a history of springtime allergies, then you must visit your doctor well in advance and start the medications much before the pollens invade you. However, in order to protect yourself from pollens, you need to take a few small and simple steps which will go a long way to help you minimise the suffering and survive the allergy season with lesser troubles.

Plan your outdoor time judiciously

Late mornings and early afternoons are the times when the maximum number of pollens float in the air. Avoid going out during these parts of the day. Leaving for office earlier in the day will also give you a smooth traffic while staying indoors during the scorching summer will protect you against sun stroke as well. Also, don’t forget to have your anti-allergy medicines before heading out and carry them with you. Wearing a mask and sunglass will also be effective in safeguarding you against the pollens. Roll up your windows while driving and use the air conditioner. Windy days make the pollen scenario worse. So, try to delay your out time when you find that the wind is blowing pretty fast. If are already out, then immediately get inside a mall or other public indoor spaces.

Don’t let pollens sneak into your house

Keep your windows shut if you are allergic to pollens. They can also enter your house through your hair and clothes. So, whenever you are back from somewhere, change your clothes immediately and rinse your hair. Also, don’t dry your clothes outside after washing them. Use a machine dryer instead. Your furry friends can also be a potential source of pollens inside the house. So, keep them clean. Don’t take your dog out for a walk when the pollen count is high. Also, when he comes back from a walk, wipe his feet with a wet towel. Your indoor plants can also be the culprits behind the pollens that have crept into your house. However, not all of them are pollen-carriers. Flowers like daisies, chamomile, sunflowers, chrysanthemums and bonsai trees can be your potential foes if you are allergic to pollens. If you love houseplants, go for the ones with big leaves and no flowers. They will clean your indoor air.

Avoid outdoor workouts

You love your morning jog. In fact, there are numerous reasons to be in awe of this early morning ritual. Starting from keeping your heart healthy to controlling your blood sugar levels, a morning walk comes with innumerable health benefits apart from keeping you fit. But if your body is sensitive to pollens, replace it with a treadmill session at the gym. Also, if you are in the habit of practising yoga at the park adjacent to you, just shift the space. Switch to a quiet area of your house.

Eat to boost your immunity

There is no diet that can fight your allergies away. However, there are immune-boosting foods that can help you ease the symptoms of allergy by preventing the allergens from going into an overdrive. Moreover, a strong defence mechanism will be less vulnerable to a pollen or allergen attack. Nutritionists suggest a lot of fluids, foods rich in vitamin C and omega-3 fatty acids in order to up your immunity. Fish is the best source of omega-3 fatty acids. If you are vegetarian, you can also go for fish oil supplements. Vegetables and spices with anti-inflammatory properties, such as garlic, onion and turmeric, along with antioxidant-rich fruits like grapes and pomegranates can boost your immune function and reduce your risk of allergies. You can also rely on yogurt to ease the symptoms of allergies, thanks to their gut-friendly bacteria, probiotics. Nutrition experts and doctors also suggest avoiding high-sugar foods and pickles to allergy patients.