Mou is 18 and has re-occurring swelling on her face. It starts with a hard lump on her lips and within a few hours her face is swollen and disfigured. This is sometimes followed by hard lumps under her feet or swollen fingers. Some doctors suggested it could be a drug reaction. Others think it could be allergy. Despite treatments the condition returns regularly. Karen's case, however, is slightly different. Only her face swells, gets red, painful and warm during early summer. The surprising factors is, it occurs every year at the same time, like a clockwork. Although the most plausible diagnosis is allergy (to pollen, maybe), her blood work reveals no reactions.

A swollen face occurs when there is a buildup of fluids in the facial tissues, making your face look more puffy or round. Puffy cheeks may be painless or without any other issues. However, it may give you discomforts like like tenderness, itching, or tingling. Though this condition is rarely serious, it may signal underlying health conditions like cancer or anaphylaxis. There can be a number of reasons behind your swollen face. Here is a low-down on the common ones.

It is defined as an over-response of the body s immune system to particular substances called allergens. In simple words, you may get an allergic reaction if you are sensitive to particular substances such as pollen or dust. You may also be allergic to dust mite, animal dander, bee stings, cockroach droppings, mold spores, certain chemicals or medicine and latex. People are allergic to certain foods such as eggs or milk. Eczema and contact dermatitis are also types of allergies called skin allergies. An allergic reaction can range from mild to severe and sometimes life threatening. People with allergic reaction can have a wide variety of symptoms including swollen face, itching, runny nose, sneezing, breathing problems, diarrhoea, hives and skin rashes.

Anaphylaxis is the most severe form of allergic reaction that could be fatal. Also known as allergic shock, it can develop within minutes and it is a medical emergency. It occurs if you are extremely sensitive to a particular allergen. It could be peanuts or other nuts, shellfish, bee sting, and host of other allergens. Aspirin and penicillin could also cause anaphylactic reaction in some people. Common symptoms include facial swelling, shortness of breath, wheezing, rash, itchy skin, stomach ache, slurred speech, confusion, anxiety, and coughing.

If your BMI (body mass index) is 30 or above, you are obese. BMI is an index for weight-for-height to classify underweight, overweight or obese and is measured as weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in metres (kg / m2). Obesity can be an indication of many underlying conditions or side effects but the most common cause is too much food and too little exercise, or poor lifestyle.

Cellulitis

Not to be confused with cellulite (subcutaneous fat that causes dimpling of skin), cellulitis is a skin infection caused by bacteria. The bacteria can cause sudden facial swelling. Other symptoms include redness, warmth, and tenderness in the face. According to Mayo Clinic researchers, bacterial skin infections often occur after a break in the skin, but on the face they may be odontogenic in origin, such as a dental abscess. A bacterial infection on the tissue around the eyes can cause redness and swelling around the eyes. This is termed a periorbital cellulitis. The infection occurs when another infection such as conjunctivitis or sinusitis spreads.

Sinusitis is the bacterial infection of the air-filled spaces within the bones in and around the nose. The infection causes inflammation in the lining of the mucus membranes of the sinus which swell up and cause pain and pressure around the eyes and cheek bones. Sinusitis, however, does not cause extreme facial swelling. Headache and upper respiratory infection are the hallmarks of acute sinusitis.

Conjunctivitis is the inflammation or infection of membrane lining the eyelids. Although virus is the most common cause of this infection, conjunctivitis can also be caused by bacteria, fungi, chlamydia, parasites, sometimes contact lenses, allergies, or exposure to certain chemicals. Itching, redness, and pain in the eyes, blurred vision, and formation of crust on the eyelids are the symptoms of the disease. (Read: Can wearing dark glasses prevent conjunctivitis from spreading?)

Angioedema

Angioedema is a severe swelling beneath the skin, especially of the face and the limbs. Sometimes, rashes also appear along with the swelling. Other symptoms are swelling of the eyes or eyelids and lips, stomach cramps, and difficulty breathing. The cause of angioedema is not yet known, but it is believed to be the result of adverse allergic reaction. Angioedema can be hereditary, or it may occur when you are recovering from infection, or it may also occur with other illness or autoimmune disorders.

Thyroid hormone vital to normal metabolism is produce by the thyroid gland located in the front part of the neck. If the gland is underactive and it produces insufficient thyroid hormone, it is called hypothyroidism. And if the gland is overactive and produces excess of the hormone, it is called hyperthyroidism. Both are disorders that can have symptoms of facial swelling. Other symptoms of hypothyroidism along with puffiness of the face include swelling in the hands and feet, weight gain, fatigue, joint pain, thinning brittle hair and heavy menstrual periods. Hyperthyroidism symptoms include muscle weakness, rapid heartbeat or irregular heartbeat, mood swings, weight loss and sleeping problems. Researchers from New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University, found that prominent swelling of cheeks is a typical characteristic of hyperthyroid associated eye pain.

Cushing’s syndrome

It is disorder in which the body produces abnormally high levels of the stress hormone cortisol. It generally affects young to middle-aged women. Cushing s syndrome can be caused by long-term use of corticosteroid drugs that treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. It can also be caused by an adrenal tumour or a pituitary gland tumour. The symptoms can vary from person to person, but a moon-faced appearance and upper body obesity is found frequently in people with Cushing s syndrome.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection characterized by swollen glands in the neck. A swelling in one or both sides of the neck just below the ear lobe is a typical sign of mumps. There can be a swelling and pain in the salivary glands that can puff up the cheeks. Fatigue, fever and loss of appetite also occur along with the swellings.

Apart from these medical conditions, facial burn or trauma, swelling in the eyes, salivary gland problems, dental problems, head injuries, and even a broken nose can cause facial swelling. Certain cancers too may cause swollen face. Pre-eclampsia or pregnancy induced hypertension in which a pregnant woman develops high blood pressure and has proteins in her urine, also causes abnormal swelling of the face and hands.

Simple remedies such as applying ice-packs to the swollen area can cause the swelling to subside if your face has been injured in some way. In case of allergies, take some anti-histamines. Try sleeping with extra pillows or elevate the head of the bed to reduce facial swelling. If the swelling is not because of injury or allergy, seek prompt medical attention.

