Today, health tips from us will help you deal with and also prevent season allergies. This kind of allergy can be a real pain. It strikes with the change of seasons and often leaves you with a runny nose, sore throat and uncontrollable sneezing. Itchy eyes, congestion and coughs are common symptoms too. It saps your energy and, other than popping an anti-histaminic, there is little you can do about your condition. There are a few other medications too. But the relief they provide is temporary. Our health tips of the day will show you what you can do to save yourself from this seasonal pain.

Try and avoid allergy triggers

Allergy triggers are the things that can start your allergic reaction. It can be anything from pollen to dust to a whiff of flowers. First, you need to identify what your triggers are. Nice you have done so, try to keep yourself away from these seasonal allergy triggers. You can do so by avoiding the outdoor on windy days to keep away from pollen. This is wind borne. Masks can also come in handy. Always practice proper hygiene and wash your hands frequently. Keep doors and windows closed to keep pollutants away.

Rinse your sinuses

Most seasonal allergies affect the nasal passages. The best way to keep yourself safe is to rinse your nasal passage with a saline solution. Try nasal irrigation. It will help to a great extent. But get help from a professional and learn how to do it properly fast. Once you have done so, you can easily do this every day on your own. Alternatively, you may also try a neti pot and nasal oils.

Natural remedies help

Alternative healing therapies and natural remedies can also provide relief. Acupuncture is a good option. Certain natural remedies using spirulina is also effective. Onions, apples and black tea can also help you fight your allergy. But consult your doctor first. If you have any underlying health condition, these treatments may sometimes make your condition worse.

Go in for a detoxification

Toxins in the body can make your symptoms worse. Go in for a detoxification programme. Keep away from toxic foods like fried and processed foods, sugar and alcohol. Have more of turmeric, artichoke, citrus fruits and nuts.