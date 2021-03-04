Pollen grains are small and light and can reach your nose by traveling through the air. They can cause irritation to your nose and trigger conditions like inflammation of the nasal lining also referred to as Allergic Rhinitis.

Spring heralds the season of hope and renewal. This is the season when flowers bloom and add a vibrant hue to the surroundings. But, sadly, this is also the season where we witness a spike in cases of cough, cold and various allergic symptoms. Many cities and towns across the country, and also the world, have been witnessing a rise in allergy cases and the problem has affected many people. One reason for this is the increase in pollution levels, which also aggravates an already existing problem. So, if you are witnessing cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, and headaches, chances are that you might have fallen prey to the pollen. Following are some tips to follow to keep this allergy at bay.

Wear a mask

As masks have become a mandate now, it has always been a preventive wear for allergies. Pollen grains are small and light and can reach your nose by travelling through the air. They can cause irritation to your nose and trigger conditions like inflammation of the nasal lining also referred to as Allergic Rhinitis. Hence, wearing a mask is the best hack to prevent inhalation of pollen grains.

Use of humidifiers

Humidifiers help to a certain extent to fight against allergies. Regular use of humidifiers throughout the seasonal change can help in minimising allergy triggers. But, at the same time, you must also avoid known allergy triggers as much as possible.

Boost your immunity

The effect of pollen on your respiratory system can range from mild to severe and the severity of it purely depends on your body’s ability to fight it. The lower your immunity, greater are the chances of developing a severe form of allergic hypersensitivity. Since your immunity has a key role to play in preventing and withstanding the disease, you must include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your every day diet. They are loaded with vitamins, which will boost your immunity.

Respiratory Exercises

Yoga and especially pranayama is known to be the best way of dealing with all respiratory issues. Breathing exercises will not only helps you de-stress, but also clean up and strengthen your respiratory tract.

Expert Intervention

Every cough or cold is not COVID. If symptoms persist beyond three days, along with fever spikes, it is best to consult a doctor. You will usually be advised to take supportive care and anti-histamines, which are drugs to suppress the allergic effects. Known asthmatics should be very careful as these seasonal allergies may trigger and cause exacerbation of bronchial asthma.

(This article is authored by Dr. Ambanna Gowda, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road)