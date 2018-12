Winter allergies are very common. Don’t let them bog you down. Here are some steps must take to keep yourself from winter allergies by Dr RSK Sinha, Internal Medicine Specialist, Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

1. Remove wall-to-wall carpet, especially carpet over concrete. Animal dander and moulds can become trapped in carpet and rugs, and dampness can accumulate between the concrete and pad/carpet, creating an environment for dust mites and mould.

2. Minimize contact with pets, and keep them strictly out of the bedrooms to reduce the amount of allergen in the room.

3. Bathe your pets weekly, if possible, to wash away dander and other allergens from their fur.

4. Change your clothes, bathe and wash your hair after playing with your pet and before going to bed.

5. Wash bedding in hot water (at least 130° F) once a week to reduce the dust mite load in the bedding.

6. Encase pillows and mattresses in impermeable covers to reduce exposure to dust mites.

7. Immediately wipe down wet surfaces, especially in the bathrooms and kitchen, to keep mould from growing.

8. Use a humidifier to reduce dryness in the air, but don’t turn your home into a rain forest: Dust mites thrive in humidity over 60 per cent and temperatures of 60 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Mould also grows faster in high humidity. Rank recommends a maximum humidity of 50 per cent.

9. Use exhaust fan more often. While taking showers or cooking in the kitchen do switch on the exhaust fan to get rid of excess odour and humidity. Clean the filters of your air-conditioning or heater units.

10. If you are using a room heater, make sure to replace its furnace filter so as to In order to improve the indoor air quality.

11. Do not smoke indoors especially if there is no ventilation within the room. Remember, being in close proximity of smokers can easily aggravate coughing and breathing problems in those who are sensitive to winter allergies. Sometimes, Agarbatti smoke can also act as a trigger.

12. Eat the right food. Green tea is known to have an excellent impact on health when consumed in winter. Similarly, certain foods like cucumber, ice-cream, bananas, cheese, yoghurt etc. have a reputation for causing an allergic reaction in many, especially for those suffering from asthma problem. Food items that are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants protect your immune system and keep you away from allergies. Also keep yourself adequately hydrated and take plenty of rest.