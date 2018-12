Winters are replete with dry air, cold weather, breeze, less sunlight, low humidity and a host of illnesses. Our bodies have low immunity in this weather, so it’s no wonder then that winter takes a toll on our health. It’s not just dry skin and chapped lips that you need to deal with in winters. Here is how winter affects your health:

Cold and cough: Cold and throat infections increase in winters due to the presence of smog and dust. Many resort to antibiotics which can upset the stomach and causes gastritis.

Indigestion: We tend to be hungrier and eat a lot more inorder to keepe the body warm. This icrease in intake of food can cause indigestion problems.

Asthma: Winter can trigger asthma. In asthma, there is narrowing and inflammation of the airways which leads to sneezing, coughing, chest tightening. Allergic asthma can happen due to exposure to an allergen, such as dust, pollen, paint dust, smoke. Non- allergic asthma is caused by cold, flu, stress or extreme weather.

Joint pain: Orthopedicians say that in cold weather, the human body will conserve more heat, and more blood would be circulated to heart and lungs. So when this happens the arms, shoulders, knee joints blood vessels will contract leading to pain. This is also the reason why the cases of arthritis are quite common during this time of the season.

Heart attack: Several studies have shown that the risk of heart attacks increases in winter. In winter, there is a drop in the body temperature . The heart needs to work harder to keep the body warm and hence the heart rate and blood pressure increases. This can lead to blood clots or thickening of the blood vessels which leads to heart attack and stroke.

Eczema and psoriasis: Winter can lead to dry, itchy, flaky skin is a major concern during winter. With lack of moisture in the air, the skin becomes dry. But when dry, itchy skin becomes a chronic problem, it could be eczema or psoriasis.