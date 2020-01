As we spent most time indoors during cool weather, we are more likely to get attacked by indoor allergens ©Shutterstock.

Allergies are not limited to spring and fall. You can have seasonal allergies in the winter, as well. Winter allergies are often triggered by house dust mites, animal dander and cockroach droppings. As we spent most time indoors during cool weather, we are more likely to get attacked by indoor allergens.

Dusty air and poor ventilation make the perfect environment for dust mites to thrive, which are a common winter allergy trigger. The dampness in the basement and bathrooms also encourages the growth of molds in cold season. Sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, coughing and postnasal drip, itchy eyes, nose and throat are some common symptoms of winter allergies. Here are some ways to minimize indoor allergen exposure this winter –

Set your humidity levels

Excessive humid conditions can support mold growth. Always keep humidity levels below 50 percent in the home. Use a dehumidifier to tackle dampness in basements and bathrooms.

Dust your house daily

Dirty surfaces can act as a breeding ground for dust mites. Clean your furniture, TV, dining table, carpets (vacuumed regularly) and other flat surfaces daily to get rid of dust mites and pet allergens.

Use clean bedding

Wash your bedsheets and pillow covers weekly with hot water. These could help get rid of dust mites that may be breading there. You may also use tea tree or eucalyptus oil while washing to combat allergens.

Ventilate Your House

Let some air inside the house to get rid of dampness, by opening your windows for some time daily. Doing so will also remove excess humidity, odours and fumes which can cause allergies.

Minimize contact from pets

Keep your pets out of the bedrooms to reduce the amount of allergen in the room. Give your pets a bath every week to wash away dander and other allergens from their fur. If you love playing with your pets, change your clothes, bathe and wash your hair before going to bed.