Ever thought of rubbing Lead oxide or Aluminium bromide on your face, hands and legs? Sounds scary, doesn't it? You better be prepared for those chemicals in your face and hair this Holi.

Holi colours are prepared from harmful substances like acids, mica, glass powder and alkalis. These chemicals are quite capable of causing serious skin complications and allergies. Often artificial colours can lead to skin allergies, irritation, redness, rashes, itching and bumps.

According to Dr Ajaya Kashyap, chief surgeon in cosmetic and plastic surgery at Fortis Hospitals, each chemical can cause various serious complications, for example:

Lead Oxide , a chemical commonly used to make black colour, can lead to renal failure and learning disabilities.

Copper sulphate , used to make green colour, can cause eye allergy and temporary blindness.

Chromium iodide , the main component in purple colour, can cause bronchial asthma.

Aluminium bromide , is the main component used to make silver colour, it is known to be carcinogenic (leading to cancer)

Mercury sulphite, used to make red colour, and can lead to , used to make red colour, and can lead to skin cancer

With all these chemicals mixed in to make colours, it’s no wonder that the most common reactions seen are allergies. Dr Ajaya Kashyap tells us about some common allergies seen during and after Holi:

1.Eczema: Is one of the most common skin complications seen during Holi. It is an allergic condition, in which the skin becomes scaly and inflamed. You might also notice flaking and blisters that leads to severe itching.

2.Dermatitis: Atopic dermatitis is another common allergy that occurs due to Holi colours. It causes severe itching, pain and blistering.

3.Rhinitis: Is an allergic reaction that causes an inflammation of the nasal membrane. Common symptoms of this type of allergy are nasal congestion, running nose, itching and sneezing.

4.Asthma: Artificial colours can cause severe damage to your airways. In this condition, one experiences breathing difficulty and breath shortness.

5. Pneumonitis: An allergic condition that occurs due to inhalation of chemically treated colours. Common symptoms of this condition are fever, chest tightness, fatigue and breathing difficulty.

If you are in a position where you feel any of the above allergic reactions or are hurt while playing Holi, here are a few first-aid tips you should know about:

Colour in the eyes: If colour enters your eyes, the first thing you should do is to wash the eye thoroughly, with fresh clean water. Ideally keep rinsing the eyes for at least a few minutes till all the colour is out. If you experience burning, redness of the eyes, pricking sensation or change in the quality of your vision, consult your doctor immediately.

Colour in the mouth: If you accidentally ingest colour while playing Holi, rinse your mouth out with fresh water. You could also drink some warm water and induce vomiting if too much colour has been ingested. Remember, ingestion could lead to poisoning; therefore you must visit your doctor if you have ingested a large amount of colour.

If colour is Inhaled: If you inhale colour, make sure you immediately splash water into your nose and blow out. This will help to remove any colour attached to the walls of your nostril. Then lie down in an open space with fresh air and breathe. In case you suffer an allergic reaction and are unable to breathe, use an inhaler and rush to the hospital as soon as possible. Do not drink water, this can cause further suffocation. Inhalation of colour can be life threatening, immediate medical attention is a must in such cases.

Injury to the skin: If you injure yourself while playing Holi, wash the wound well with water and use a bandage. It is best you go to your physician for a proper evaluation of the wound. It is important that it be cleaned up well, because any particle left behind in the wound could cause it to get infected.

Wish you a happy and safe Holi!