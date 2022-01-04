Allergies And Infections More Common During Winter; Here's How To Ameliorate The Risk

Allergies And Infections More Common During Winter; Here's How To Ameliorate The Risk

Experts say that allergies and infections are very common in winters due to the fact that we stay indoors most of the time. Here is how it happens and what you can do to mitigate the risk.

Winter is here, and so are some of the common allergies and infections of the season. If you have been feeling the sting of allergies more sharply this time, then you have come to the right place. Winter allergy symptoms are essentially the same as any other season's allergy symptoms. However, because of the colder and harsher weather that characterises the winter season, you're more likely to spend more time indoors, exposing yourself to indoor allergens.

We talked to experts to understand the kind of allergies and infections that are common in winters and how you can combat the problem.

Common Winter Allergies And Infections

Cold weather and shorter days keep us indoors in the winter. Many homes are built tighter, with higher insulation and fewer draughts, and our windows are closed. This is beneficial in terms of energy conservation, but it may cause allergic problems. Winter, in effect, traps us in our houses with our allergens, and increased exposure can exacerbate symptoms.

TRENDING NOW

Dr Brunda MS, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital explains, "during the winter season, everyone loves spending the whole day in a warm and cosy room. During this time, one must need extra health care. Staying indoors in a less ventilated room can cause allergies from dust mites and animal dander which can cause sneezing, runny or stuffy nose, coughing, itchy eyes, nose, and throat. Common infections such as cold, flu, sore throat and upset stomach are more prevalent during winter.

An upset stomach can happen when you eat something that you are unable to digest properly or consuming contaminated food or water which can cause mild to severe symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting."

Be Careful Of Pets

Dr Brunda MS people to be extra careful if they have pets at home. "If you have pets, make sure that they are clean and don't let them in bed where you sleep to reduce the amount of allergen in the room. Clean the room regularly and use a damp mop for cleaning hardwood floors to avoid stirring up dust. If your allergy is getting worse or you have a fever, consult with your doctor, and take medicines as advised."

You may like to read

Winter Allergies Can Be Worse For Asthma Patients

"People with asthma may find that the winter season can exacerbate breathing issues, and some of the symptoms that they could experience are coughing - it could be a dry cough or phlegm cough, shortness of breath and wheezing, chest stiffness. People with severe asthma would be more prone to this," says Dr Pavan Yadav, Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Sleep Medicine and Lung transplantation, Aster RV Hospital.

He further suggests ways to combat winter allergies and infections by taking necessary precautions. Dr Yadav recommends, "ensure that you always carry your inhaler with you and wear warm clothes to battle the cold. To maintain humidity and heat at home, one can invest in a humidifier."

"The other most common issue that people face during the winter season is allergies, which usually have similar symptoms to cold such as a runny nose, sneezing, congestion. To prevent allergic reactions, one must limit exposure to allergens - keep the house as clean as possible. Regularly wash bedsheets, and preferably use hypoallergenic materials for household use. Vacuuming can help remove hard to get dust particles. Avoid exposure to pets or animal hair if that is a trigger and bathe them regularly," he advised.

RECOMMENDED STORIES