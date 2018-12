In the winter, some are left tormented by the allergies of this season. Winter does not allow pollutants to settle down thus giving rise to winter allergies. During the winter, it can be difficult to distinguish an allergy from a cold. Both share symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, and congestion. But colds are viral infections, while an allergy is your body’s immune system response to an irritant or trigger. A cold usually doesn’t last for more than 10 days. Allergies can linger for weeks or even months. Also, cold and flu sometimes come with fever, aches and pains, which don’t usually happen with allergies.

Common winter allergies

Skin allergies: “Skin allergies like eczema, atopic dermatitis and contact dermatitis are common during the winter season. Itching and redness are common in areas that come in direct contact with the allergens,” explains Dr RSK Sinha, Internal Medicine Specialist, Jaypee Hospital, Noida. Skin allergies can occur immediately after the exposure or a few days after the skin contact.

Wheezing: Wheezing, tightness of chest, difficulty in breathing and coughing are the most common signs of respiratory allergies. Pets also spend more time indoors during the winter season, increasing your exposure to allergens.

Pet dander (hair): “Most people are not allergic to animal fur, but rather to a protein found in the pet dander, saliva, and urine. Winter can cause moreflare-upss in allergies than usual. This is because your pets are likely to spend far more time inside when the weather is cold than they do in summer. You’re also less likely to leave your windows and doors open, which means your house isn’t well-ventilated in winter. Be sure to vacuum more regularly than you usually would. Keep your pets out of your bedroom and discourage them from lying on the couches,” suggests Dr RSK Sinha, Internal Medicine Specialist, Jaypee Hospital, NOIDA.

Conjunctivitis: Redness of the eye and itching are the common difficulties that are associated with conjunctivitis. Allergic conjunctivitis is not contagious. This is one of the most common types of allergies in winter, which can cause cough and stuffy nose.

Wool: Knitted jerseys, scarves and beanies may help to fight off the cold but they can also irritate your skin. While many people break out in red itchy bumps when wearing woollen clothing, the majority are just sensitive to the coarse texture of the wool. Others can develop allergic contact dermatitis as a result of wearing wool. Be careful of cheap wools as these may have additional chemicals. If you suffer from severe contact dermatitis, it is probably best to avoid wool all together and perhaps choose clothing made of synthetic wool, cotton or other materials.

Allergic Shiners: Allergic shiners is one of the types of allergies that occurs during the winter season. This is a condition that is presented as dark circles under the eyes. An allergic reaction can increase the flow of blood near the sinuses. This is one of the important things to know about winter allergies. It can be associated with allergic conjunctivitis as well.

Dust mites: If you suffer from an allergy to dust mites, you may have noticed that your allergies worsen during winter. Reducing the amount of dust in your home will help to improve your allergy symptoms. As with pet dander sensitivities vacuuming your home more regularly during winter will help.