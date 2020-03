According to a recent report, the FDA has issued a warning about serious mental health side effects for Montelukast, a common drug used in the treatment of asthma and allergy. This comes after it received many reports of adverse mental health reactions after using the drug. It advises that medical practitioners must restrict use of this drug for allergic rhinitis. It must only be prescribed for patients who are unable to tolerate other allergy medicines. They say that Montelukast may come with side-effects like an adverse effect on mental health. Montelukast packages include warnings about mental health side effects, but many professionals as well as patients are not aware of this fact.

People who are prone to allergic rhinitis must take notice of this report. If they are prescribed this medicine, they can ask their doctor to change it to another antihistaminic. But if they are allergic to other antihistaminics, they will have no other option but to use this drug.

But seeing that it may affect your mental health, you may be better off trying out a few effective home remedies instead. Let us see what you can do to get relief naturally.

Use a dehumidifier

If you suffer from allergic rhinitis, you must invest in a dehumidifier or high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. This will keep your home clean and offer you protection from various allergens.

Keep your bedding clean

Your blankets and bedspreads can accumulate a lot of dust. This can make your symptoms of allergic rhinitis worse. So, wash and change your bed clothes regularly. This will get rid of dust mites that stick to your bedding.

Vacuum clean your home every week

If you are prone to allergic rhinitis, you must keep your surroundings clean. For this, vaccum clean your house every week. You may also want to add a HEPA filter to your vacuum for added benefits.

Avoid carpets

If you have any allergic conditions, you must avoid floor spreads. Carpets trap a lot of dust and it can give you severe rhinitis symptoms.