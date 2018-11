Team of cardiac specialists at Fortis Hospital, Mulund led by Dr Anvay Mulay, Head-Cardiac Transplant Team, successfully performed a heart transplant to save the life of a 26yr old male recipient from Punagam, Surat, today. This feat became possible after the family of a 21yr old female from Surat, Gujarat, consented to donate her organs.

The 21-year-old donor had met with a road traffic accident and was rushed to a local hospital in Surat for treatment; however, she was subsequently pronounced brain dead. Medical Social Workers and representatives of NGO Donate Life counselled the grieving family about organ donation, after which the family agreed to donate their beloved daughter’s Heart, Liver, Corneas and Kidneys.

The recipient, a 26-year-old male from Surat is a daily wage earner; he was waitlisted in September 2018 for a heart transplant, after being diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy. With his heart’s pumping efficiency dropping drastically, over a month before his transplant today, he was put on Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD), which would support him till he received a heart.

The donor heart was swiftly transported to Fortis Hospital, Mulund in 1 Hr 47 minutes, covering 282 KMs. Team carrying the harvested organ reached Surat Airport at 7.47 AM, the commercial flight took off at 7.50 AM, reaching Mumbai Airport at 8.43 AM. From Mumbai airport the heart was transported through the Green Corridor to Fortis Hospital in Mulund at 9.14 AM, covering 282 kms.

Speaking about the surgery, conducting surgeon, Dr Anvay Mulay, Head-Cardiac Transplant Team, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said, “A mother bravely consented to donate her young daughter organs, which benefited a young man from the same city; much like this one, each donation makes a great difference and we are humbled that this family has set an golden example for us all”.

