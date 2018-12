Water retention may take place in the circulatory system or within your tissues and cavities. It can cause lead to swelling in the hands, feet, ankles and legs. You may exhibit symptoms like stiff joints, puffiness, weight fluctuations, bloating and so on.

There are many reasons due to which it can occur. Many women will experience water retention in their pregnancy or before their monthly period. Those individuals who are physically inactive may also suffer from water retention. Your diet and genetics can also be the cause. It can also be called fluid retention or edema. Yes, you have heard us here! Furthermore, it can also be a symptom of fatal health condition likes like heart failure and kidney disease. In case, if you tend to experience sudden severe water retention then just consult your expert. Also, we tell you about the foods which can help you to tackle water retention.

You can opt for salmon

Do you know that salmon is jam-packed with omega-3s, and it is a superfood which can be beneficial for your heart, brain, and joints and it can also fend off PMS. You can also go for tuna and mackerel, which are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. But, you should avoid going overboard. Speak to your expert before doing so.

You can opt for nuts and whole grains

Whole grains and nuts can help you to de-bloat. They are tasty and are abundant in vitamin B6 and can help you to get that much-needed relief from PMSing. But, keep in mind that they should not have added salt in it.

You can opt for water

This is one of the most important remedies. Don’t forget to fuel yourself with water. See to it that you keep yourself hydrated and drink a lot of water. Avoid getting dehydrated. You can also sip in a few lemon slices which will help you to fight to bloating and stay healthy.

You can opt for melons

Melons, citrus, and other fruits abundant in potassium can help you to reduce water retention, as, they are high in potassium which can balance your sodium levels.

You can also opt for Greek yoghurt

The mighty low-fat Greek yoghurt has active cultures. The active cultures can help you to ease your digestion and increase the good bacteria in your gut. Thus, the protein in your amazing Greek yoghurt will keep you feeling full.

The take-home message: If you suffer from water retention, you should see to it that you avoid foods like black tea, coffee, sugar-laden foods, unhealthy fats, fast foods. Also, give up on vices like smoking and alcohol. Moreover, you should also avoid wearing tight clothes and being still for the longer period of time which can add on to your problem.