It is essential to take care of yourself if you undergo breast cancer surgery (which includes procedures like mastectomy, lumpectomy, lymph node surgery and many more). Following a well-balanced diet can help you to get back on track. After surgery, you may suffer from vomiting and nausea which are common. Also, you tend to experience it if you have opted for chemotherapy or radiation. Furthermore, you may also feel weak and there will be a loss of appetite. So, if you wish to ease symptoms like nausea and vomiting which can give you a tough time you should see to it that you eat smaller meals throughout the day, add yoghurt to your diet and drink soups and vegetable broth.

Here we decode the link between diet and recovery

You should opt for proteins: After surgery, your body will need proteins in a larger quantity. It can help you to deal with infections and repair your cells. You can eat almonds, peanuts and cheese which are high in proteins.

You should opt for antioxidants: They can help you to protect your cells from damage. You can eat broccoli, liver, carrots and blueberries.

Everything you need to know about the anti-cancer diet

• You can opt for roasted chicken, bakes fish instead of eating high-fat meats and so on.

• You should bid adieu to white bread and white rice and incorporate whole-grain bread and brown rice in your diet.

• Also, cut down on alcohol and smoking which can be bothersome for you.

The takeaway message: Discuss with your expert about the right foods and quantity in which you should consume the healthy foods. It will be beneficial for your health.