Mumbai witnessed this year’s 43rd Cadaveric Donation which enabled heart and liver transplants on two patients with end-stage organ failure. These transplants became possible when the family of a young brain-dead patient consented to donate his heart, liver and kidneys. Organ retrieval teams, Medical Social Workers, Transplant Surgeons, Physicians, Cadaver Maintenance Teams, and Nursing teams worked in perfect synchronization to enable these lifesaving surgeries.

The heart recipient, a 63-year-old retired professional, was wait-listed in October 2018 this year for transplant, after being diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy; his transplant was performed by Dr Anvay Mulay, Head-Cardiac Transplant Team, marking 86th transplant at the hospital. The Liver recipient, a 53-year-old male from Solapur was diagnosed with end-stage Liver failure and was wait listed in November 2017 for a transplant; his transplant was performed by Dr Rakesh Rai, Senior Consultant, Hepato-Pancreatic-Biliary and Transplant Surgery at the hospital.

The 27-year-old donor, a resident of Virar, Mumbai and his family were at an outing when he suffered a brain haemorrhage. The young man was immediately rushed to a local hospital; he was subsequently pronounced brain dead. The young donor is survived by his parents and a younger brother. Medical Social Workers counselled the grieving family about Organ Donation, when his father, a railway employee consented to donate his son’s Heart, Liver and Kidneys.

Retrieved by the Organ Retrieval team, the harvested heart and liver were expeditiously transported via a Green Corridor; leaving the donor hospital at 1.17 PM, reaching Fortis Hospital, Mulund at 1.57 PM, covering a distance of 31 KMs.

