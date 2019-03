As you age, your health tends to deteriorate. But, you can manage to stay fit and fine, if you opt for resistance training. According to a study published in the Journal ‘Frontiers in Physiology’, resistance training can be helpful for people over 65. They will be able to stay healthy and improve their blood values, muscle strength and mental wellbeing. According to Dr Simon Walker, those who were close to having high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood glucose, or high levels of inflammation were able to improve the most after 9 months training program. Even strength development, muscle growth and fat loss, was advantageous. Muscle strength is necessary for carrying shopping bags, walking up and down the stairs and can be enhanced by strength training. Surely, resistance training is the need of the hour. Here we brief you about it and its benefits too.

What is resistance training?

Resistance training (also known as called strength training/ weight training) can be termed as the use of resistance to build the strength, endurance and muscles. It is based on the principle which muscles of your body will work to overcome a resistance force when they are required to do so. You will be able to strengthen your muscles when you do resistance training repeatedly and consistently. A good fitness program will include strength training to enhance your joint function, bone density, muscle, tendon and ligament strength, along with aerobic exercise (also called as cardio, is physical exercise of low to high intensity which depends on the aerobic energy-generating process), to enhance your heart and lung fitness, flexibility and balance exercises.

Know about different types of resistance training may include:

Dumbbells, barbells and kettlebells, medicine balls or sandbags, which are used as tools for building strength. Weight machines, resistance bands, suspension equipment – a training tool which tends to use gravity and the user’s body weight to get going with exercises and also your own body weight.

The many health benefits of it

• It can help you prevent weight gain: Resistance training in itself will help you burn energy both during and after the session, unlike low-intensity aerobic exercise. You must be aware of the fact that building, repair and maintenance of muscle require energy. So, the more muscle you have, the greater your capacity for work which equals greater energy burnt by you! So, speak to your doctor before opting for it. According to a study published in the Journal Obesity, resistance training can aid fat loss.

• It can improve your bone health: In case, you are looking out for options to build stronger bones, then you must go for resistance training. Mechanical force on a bone is necessary for the modelling and re-modelling processes which can help increase bone strength and mass.

• It can boost your energy levels and perk up your mood: Opting for resistance training will help you elevate your level of endorphins (natural opiates produced by the brain), which can enable you to lift energy levels and enhance your mood.

• It can help you improve your balance: Resistance training can allow you to balance properly, enhance coordination, and posture. Various studies suggest that resistance training may help older people who are at higher risk of falls. Your balance is dependent on the strength of your muscles which tend to keep you on your feet. If those muscles are stronger then you will be able to balance yourself better.

• It can help you improve your muscle mass: According to a study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, high-intensity resistance and impact training may enhance your functional performance, as well as bone density, structure, and strength.