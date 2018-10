A bacterial infection that can make your throat feel sore and scratchy can be called as strep throat. Strep throat is common in children, but it can affect people from all the age groups. If you don’t treat it at right time, it can lead to cause complications like kidney inflammation or rheumatic fever. So, see to it that you don’t ignore this condition and seek an appropriate treatment.

If you are suffering from strep throat then you will exhibit symptoms like pain while swallowing your food, immense throat pain, you might get a fever, headache, rash, nausea, vomiting, body pain and red and swollen tonsils, which will make your life miserable. You will find it difficult to do your daily chores easily and this, in turn, can also affect your productivity.

You can seek your expert’s advice if you or your child has a fever, a sore throat along with rashes if you or your child find it difficult to swallow and breathe. A bacteria known as Streptococcus pyogenes, also known as group A streptococcus, can put you at the risk of strep throat. Streptococcal bacteria are highly contagious and can spread through airborne droplets when a person with the infection coughs or sneezes, shares food or drinks. Shocking right? Moreover, strep throat may also spread by causing infection in your blood, skin, tonsils and sinuses. So, just visit your specialist who will prescribe you medications after examining you. Avoid self-medication and see to it that you don’t use any over-the-counter medication.

You can also follow these preventive measures:

• You should clean your hands: You will be able to keep infections at bay if you follow a good hand hygiene routine. You can also teach your children about it.

• You should cover your mouth: If you tend to cough or sneeze then make sure that you cover your mouth with a tissue or a handkerchief.