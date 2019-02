You may get sepsis if an infection you already have —in your skin, lungs, urinary tract, or somewhere else—tends to trigger a chain reaction throughout your body. If left untreated it can also lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Now, you will be shocked to know that opting for a Western diet, which is low in fibre and high in sugar and fat content, can lead to severe sepsis. Yes, a study published in the US journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that mice who fed on a Western diet for the time span of two weeks displayed higher inflammation levels and a suppressed immune state, which is known as immuno-paralysis, during sepsis. Reportedly, according to Napier, the immune system of those mice who were on the Western diet functioned differently. It was like the diet is manipulating immune cell function so that one may get more susceptible to sepsis, and once someone gets sepsis they may die quicker. Surely, the revelations of this study are shocking. Meanwhile, we brief you about the causes, symptoms and treatment.

The symptoms

Do you know that there are 3 stages of sepsis? Sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock. If you have sepsis, you may get a high fever, your heart rate higher than 90 beats per minute and your breathing rate will also be high. If you have severe sepsis, you may fall unconscious, face breathing problems, have patches of discoloured skin and may become extremely weak. “If you get a septic shock then you may witness low blood pressure, low platelet count, decreased urination and the other symptoms of severe sepsis. So, patients will have to get admitted to the hospital and in more advanced cases in the ICU,” says Dr Om Shrivastav, Director of Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.

The causes

“You may get sepsis due to a bloodstream infection, pneumonia, abdominal and kidney infection,” explains Dr Shrivastav. Furthermore increase in antibiotic resistance, can lead to sepsis.

The treatment

“The treatment may vary from person to person. Based on the growth of an organism and the sensitivity the person will be given antibiotics. You can also get advanced sepsis which is a septic shock and you may be required to be on a ventilator and dialysis. So, your expert may prescribe you the right kind of treatment,” highlights Dr Shrivastav.

Preventive tips

To keep sepsis at bay, you should get vaccinated against flu, pneumonia, and any other potential infections. You should maintain good personal hygiene and also practice a good hand wash hygiene regularly. Take proper care of your wounds and avoid leaving them open. In case, you suffer from any infections then you should see to it that you take timely treatment.