One of the main targets of scleroderma is your skin. The disease is autoimmune in nature of and can lead to long-term damage to your skin. It tends to give you textured and thicker skin all over your body. Scleroderma can wreak your internal organs. Though, it is not possible to fully cure this condition, but you will be able to manage it.

A range of autoimmune disorders that can lead your skin’s connective tissue to harden and tighten of is called as scleroderma. It is chronic and can worsen as it progresses. It is also known as crest syndrome and systemic sclerosis. It is also known to be a rheumatic disease. It can take place due to the issue with your immune system which leads to causes increased collagen production. Collagen can be termed as a protein which holds the bones, muscles, tendons, and your skin together. Overproduction of collagen can result tissues to scar and thicken.

You may exhibit symptoms like swelling in your feet, stiffness, tightness, puffiness of your fingers, thickening of your skin on the fingers, red spots on your face and hands and so on.

One of the main causes of scleroderma can be the overproduction of collagen, that is a protein that forms the building block of your connective tissues. This can result into thickening and scarring of the affected tissues. Genes can also cause scleroderma. Also, fatal condition like diabetes increase your risk of developing scleroderma. You should consult your doctor who will suggest you an appropriate treatment. Along with that, you can also opt for these natural solutions to help you to manage it.

You can opt for peppermint oil

Peppermint oil can help you to manage it as it is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to deal with pain and is soothing. This will also help you to get rid of your swollen skin. Hence, you should opt for it. You can add some coconut oil to peppermint oil and can apply it on to the affected area. This will help you to manage pain.

You can opt for turmeric

Turmeric is abundant in curcumin and can suppress the fibrotic process which leads to the overproduction of collagen and resulting into You can add some turmeric to the glass of hot water and drink it, You will surely be able to feel good after that.