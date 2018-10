Night-time anxiety is a sleeping disorder that can cause stress or anxiety at night. Insomnia is the clinical name of nighttime anxiety. People with this condition have a problem in falling asleep at night and waking up early in the morning. All the stress and anxiety appears after dark. In fact, compared to day-time anxiety people with night-time anxiety suffers a lot. People with night-time anxiety might get frightful thoughts, panic attacks, etc. Thus, here in this article, we will mainly talk about how to stop night-time anxiety.

Maintain a proper time

A proper timing should be maintained when it comes to sleeping at night. Because your biological clock affects every aspect of your life which includes your ability to sleep well. You won’t wake up feeling tired if you go off to bed at the right time. However, the best time to go off to sleep is 10 PM.

Take a bath

Take a relaxing bath before going to bed. You can try adding lavender essential oil, which is helpful in making you fall asleep. It calms your mind instantly because it has soothing properties. There is a fall in the body temperature after taking a bath and that signals the brain to start producing sleep-inducing melatonin.

Meditation

To distract your mind from worries and troubles practise deep breathing before going off to sleep. Breathing in and breathing out relaxes the mind and body and will instantly slow everything down. It helps to relax your mind and body. It will help you fall asleep because it removes all the tiredness and anxiety.