Inflammation of the liver caused by exposure to toxins, alcohol misuse, immune diseases, or infection can be termed as Hepatitis A. Do you know that viruses cause the majority of cases of hepatitis? Yes, you have heard it right! You may get Hepatitis A from infection by the hepatitis A virus (HAV) and it is an acute (short-term) type of hepatitis, which can go off without treatment.

You may find it difficult to do your real-world activities if you suffer from Hepatitis A. Your life can become miserable and it can also lower your productivity. If you suffer from Hepatitis A, you will exhibit symptoms like abdominal pain, flu, fatigue, body pain, jaundice, dark urine and so on.

You may get Hepatitis A, after contracting HAV. This virus can be transmitted by ingesting food or liquid contaminated with faecal matter that contains the virus. The virus spreads through the bloodstream to the liver, where it causes inflammation and swelling, ones it is transmitted. You may also suffer from Hepatitis A if you come in close contact with an infected person. If you eat food cooked by the person suffer from Hepatitis A, drink water which is polluted, come in contact with the faecal matter which is infected with Hepatitis A and if you don’t follow a proper hand washing routine then you might get Hepatitis A. So, just consult your expert, who will suggest you an appropriate treatment. Also, you will have to make some lifestyle modifications which can help you to prevent it.