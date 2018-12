Cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS) is characterized by episodes of severe vomiting that have no clear cause. It is a functional gastrointestinal disorder which causes episodes of vomiting, nausea and lethargy. With symptoms-free period the episode fo vomiting can last for hours or days. However, the attacks are sudden and repeat constantly. Cyclic vomiting syndrome occurs often begins in children aged between 3 to 7 years old, though it can happen to all age groups. The number of cases diagnosed in adults is increasing, however, it is more common in children.

Vomiting being a common symptom of various disorders, cyclic vomiting syndrome is difficult to diagnose. This disorder can restrict your day to day activities such as going to school or work because it can become too severe. A regular or random intervals episodes of vomiting, nausea and lethargy can occur. It is considered as a different version of an abdominal migraine and migraine, due to the similarities in its symptoms such as vomiting, severe headaches, nausea, and extreme sensitivity to sound and light.

Due to the lack of medical attention, the disorder and its frequency are not widely known to the public. During the year 2000, researchers believed that cyclic vomiting syndrome goes undiagnosed due to the commonality of the symptoms.

What are the symptoms of cyclic vomiting syndrome?

The major signs of cyclic vomiting syndrome are vomiting, nausea and lethargy. This disorder can result in a massive loss of fluids from your body resulting in pallor, abdominal pain, dehydration, etc. And the symptoms can last for a period of one hour to 10 days. Some of the common symptoms of CVS are severe nausea, fever, headache, intense sweating, diarrhoea, etc.

What are the phases of cyclic vomiting syndrome?

Prodrome phase: This phase acts as the warning, it may cause abdominal pain, and can last for just a few minutes to several hours. Thus, an individual understands that an episode of vomiting is about to begin. In adults, this phase can cause anxiety and panic attacks. The skin becomes pale.

Vomiting or episode phase: This phase causes the individual to be unresponsive because it consists of episodes of vomiting, nausea and retching. You cannot even eat or drink during this phase.

Recovery phase: The vomiting and the etching will stop during this phase. One regains his appetite and energy. The skin begins to regain its colour. However, the recovery can be gradual or immediate.

Symptom-free interval or well phase: There will be no symptoms in this phase. It is actually the period between the episodes.