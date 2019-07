The monsoons are finally here. After a gruelling summer, it is a pleasure to see, smell and feel the rains. The rainy season, no doubt, brings us the much-needed relief from the scorching sun, but it also invites many diseases. Jaundice, typhoid, food poisoning, indigestion, flatulence, cholera, flu, etc. are common during this season.

People with a weak immune system are more vulnerable to these diseases than those with a strong defence system. And, we all know that pregnant women and children fall in that category. So, if you are expecting your little bundle of joy, be cautious this wet season. Your baby’s health is in your hands and you need to take care of your health. So, here we tell you about a few health hazards that may affect you this monsoon season and ways to prevent them.

Eat a balanced nutritious diet

Eating a well-balanced diet is important. But it is even more so during the monsoons. This is because monsoon brings various ailments with it. And, during this time of the year, your immunity is at its lowest. This means that you become more vulnerable to health conditions during the rainy season. So, it is always good to opt for a diet that is rich in protein. Pregnant women must eat warm food items and drink healthy soups to stay healthy. Make sure you eat freshly prepared food and stay away from green vegetables like spinach or cabbage.

Drink a lot of fluid

When the overall temperature reduces, humidity in the atmosphere increases. This makes the monsoons pleasant. And, it also tricks your body into thinking that it has enough fluids. This is why most people do not drink enough water during this time. Dehydration during pregnancy can be dangerous for both mother and the baby.

Dehydration is characterised by dry mouth, decreased need for urination, dizziness, headaches, constipation, etc. During pregnancy, dehydration can lead to lower levels of amniotic fluid, which can negatively affect your baby’s development. It can cause preterm labour and can affect the production of breast milk. It can also cause deficiency of nutrients that is significant for the health of a pregnant woman and the developing baby. So, ensure that your fluid intake is optimum during monsoon. Add juices and coconut water in your daily diet.

Go for home-cooked foods only

If you are regnant, stay away from street foods during this time. There are chances that the street foods have been prepared in an unhygienic condition. Also, you don’t know about the sources of water used in those food items. So, consuming them can seriously put you and your child at risk of various communicable diseases and conditions. In case you are craving for such foods, try making them at home using clean water and maintaining hygiene.

Give special attention to your hygiene

Even if you are a cleanliness freak, during monsoons, it is possible that you miss some places while cleaning. During this time, even the slightest chance of overlooking any aspect of hygiene, such as washing hands prior to cooking, can pave a pathway for germs to reach your body. In worst cases, your baby can get the infection too. As we earlier discussed that immunity is at its lowest level during monsoons, it is easier for diseases to reach you. So, always carry a disinfectant. If you catch an infection, your doctor may not be able to recommend any antibiotics and strong medication due to its effects on your baby.

Prevent mosquito bites

With the monsoon comes stagnant water and the dreaded mosquitoes, one of the common causes of most of the deaths in India. During pregnancy, you already go through a lot, including a compromised immune system. In that case, catching a mosquito-borne disease can be a nightmare. So, it is advisable to use a mosquito repellent. This is the first line of defence. You can also use a liquidator. Make sure you sleep under a net. Keep an eye around your home and in the surroundings. If you find stagnant pools of water somewhere, ask your family members to make way for the water as it is a breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Choose the right footwear

During monsoon, slippery surfaces are not a new thing. So, if you are pregnant, try not to go out much during this time. Even if you have to, take extra care in maintaining your balance. For that, choose the right footwear. Even the roads you are well-versed with can turn into unknown pathways when they are covered with water or mud. And, any slip and fall can be harmful to the baby and you during pregnancy.

Wear appropriate clothes

Humidity increases during the rainy season and chances of you getting wet in the rain make it necessary to wear clothes that allows you to breathe better and keeps your body dry. So, go for cotton clothes. Avoid synthetic ones as they do not absorb sweat and will lead to rashes on the skin.

Protect yourself from infections

It is important for everyone to keep infections at bay. And, during monsoon, when germs are just looking for an appropriate time and way to reach you, it becomes necessary to take a bath with water that contains disinfectants. This reduces the chances of microbes and infections staying on your body for long and finding their way inside you. For better safety, use neem with hot water or even a cap of Dettol with hot water for bath.