Yesterday, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, inaugurated a painting exhibition at the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Mumbai. The purpose of the exhibition is to raise money for children who are suffering from some kind of heart diseases. The exhibition is part of the Art for the Heart initiative, which was launched this year as a philanthropic initiative by the Taj group. The ‘Highway’ star also took time out to go and visit the children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. These exhibitions and the fund raised from them will be used to fund the treatment of underprivileged children with heart diseases who cannot afford to go in for surgery on their own due to monetary reasons.

According to the Annals of Pediatric Cardiology, India, over 180,000 children in India are born with congenital heart disease (CHD) each year. CHD has been just one of the heart diseases that affects children. Along with this, atherosclerosis, arrhythmias, Kawasaki disease, heart murmurs, pericarditis and rheumatic heart disease are some other heart conditions that are prominent in Indian children. In recent years, these heart related conditions have also gone up in adults. But the good news is that, with the advancement of medical science, treatment for all these conditions is available. But almost all these treatments are expensive and often out of reach for the economically poorer section of society.

Here is everything you need to about the different heart conditions that can affect your child.

Congenital heart disease

Children with heart diseases often have congenital heart disease. This is a defect in the structure of the heart and heart vessels that is present in children from birth. Children born with any of the defects like narrow aortic valve (valve between the left ventricle and the aorta), underdeveloped left side of the heart, holes in the heart, a hole in the ventricular septum (the wall separating the ventricles), thickened right side of the heart, narrowed passage between the right ventricle and pulmonary artery are at risk of congenital heart disease.

Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis is a condition that occurs when plaque builds up inside the arteries. Plaque contains fat, cholesterol, calcium and other substances found in the blood. Plaque hardens and narrows the arteries of the heart, making it harder for the heart to deliver oxygen to other parts of the body. Narrow arteries put stress on the heart and can cause heart attack, stroke and even death. Plaque builds up in the heart due to incorrect diet. Eating bad fats present in foods like lamb, pork, beef and butter, enter our body and forms the plaque. This is a common problem in children with heart diseases.

Arrhythmias

Abnormal rhythm of the heart is called arrhythmia, and this is common in children with heart diseases. This makes it hard for the heart to pump the blood. It causes weakness, fatigue, dizziness and fainting in a child. There are different types of arrhythmias, depending on the rhythm. The heart pumping too fast is called tachycardia, too slow is bradycardia, too early is premature contraction, too erratically is fibrillation. Treatment of arrhythmia depends on the type of arrhythmia.

Kawasaki disease

Kawasaki disease primarily affects children under the age of 5. In this condition, the blood vessels reaching the hands, feet, mouth, lips and throat swell up. The cause of the swelling is currently unknown. Symptoms of Kawasaki disease are fever and swelling in the lymph nodes. Treatment of Kawasaki depends on the extend of the swelling. Mild swelling can be treated with anti-inflammatories like aspirin and corticosteroids. Inflammation of blood vessels of the eye can cause permanent damage to the kids’ eye.

Heart murmurs

Heart murmurs refer to the condition where you hear a ‘whooshing’ sound from the heart as the blood circulates through various chambers and blood vessels of the heart. This is often the sign of CHD, fever or anaemia. If they are not a sign of an underlying condition, then they usually resolve themselves with time.

Pericarditis

When the membrane that surround the heart, called the pericardium, gets inflamed or infected then it is called pericarditis. The role of the membrane is to regulate the amount of fluids that are entering the heart. If there is any infection, it impairs the heart’s ability to pump blood. The inflammation can occur after a surgery for CHD or bacterial infection, chest trauma or lupus. Lupus is a connective tissue disorder. Environmental factors like ultraviolet rays, stress and wrong medication is behind this condition.

Rheumatic heart disease

Streptococcus bacteria, that are often the cause of strep throat, can enter the heart if left untreated. This can cause permanent inflammation in the heart valves and the heart muscles. Inflammation of the heart muscle is myocarditis. It is common in children with heart diseases and it typically hits children between the ages of 5 and 15. The effects of the bacteria can wait for more than 10 years to show its signs. In order to prevent rheumatic heart disease in children, you must treat strep throat on time with antibiotics.

Viral infections

In addition to flu and respiratory illness, viruses can also affect your kid’s heart health. The viral infection can also cause myocarditis, which would affect the heart’s ability to pump oxygen to the different organs of the body. The symptoms of viral infection in the heart include fatigue, shortness of breath and chest discomfort. There are medications that can treat symptoms and inflammation caused by myocarditis.