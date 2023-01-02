Alcoholic Hangovers: Acute Withdrawal Can Be The Reason Behind Uneasiness

Starting with a boom and ending with a whimper? Most new year's nights start this way and end with us holding our heads the next morning. Yes, we are talking about the uneasy hangovers that can nearly take away an entire day. Scientists have been trying hard to find a cure for the unpleasant physiology one experiences after having an alcoholic night but for now, there is no such cure. As per experts, alcohol affects our system in a far more adverse way than it might be known. It does not just affect the liver and brain but can impact nearly every part of the body.

While scientists are still trying to understand what happens inside our bodies during a hangover, they are sure that it is accompanied by a range of biochemical and neurochemical changes. As per some studies, the body looks at alcohol as a foreign agent and might activate the immune response against it. Other studies show that the metabolism of alcohol can result in products that might further cause uneasiness.

What is happening during a hangover?

Scientists are understanding that alcohol affects neurotransmitters. It initiates the release of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) which dampens the neuron networking in the central nervous system. As one continues to drink more, feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine are released and this makes us drink more. With increasing alcohol in the system, the function of the excitatory neurotransmitter like glutamate is reduced which plays an important role in memory formation.

The metabolism of alcohol the next day is also associated with the release of some unpleasant chemicals such as acetaldehyde, the buildup of which can initiate an immune reaction and the person might experience physical symptoms such as nausea and bloating. Alcohol also adversely affects the stomach lining and facilitates an acidic environment.

Alcohol also suppresses the release of vasopressin, a hormone that directs kidneys to retain fluid. This means that the person might experience a frequent urge to urinate and might feel dehydrated. Also, there might be a loss of body salts. This dehydration can result in the person experiencing heaviness in the head.

As per experts, the acute withdrawal of the alcohol from the system can result in symptoms. Scientists have observed that symptoms are worst when all the alcohol in the body has been metabolized.

Can be emotionally overwhelming

Drinking too much or passing out can lead to emotional disturbances where a person might develop feelings of guilt for behaving irresponsibly. Also, as the system is rectifying the imbalance and the excitatory chemical glutamate comes into play again, this too can result in sudden spurt of anxiety. Also, the feeling of not remembering things well or losing control can be overwhelming.