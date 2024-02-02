Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease In Women: 6 Ways You Can Be Kind To Your Organ And Reduce Mortality Risks

A recent study revealed that women who drink excess alcohol are at a higher risk of dying from alcoholic fatty liver disease than men. So, how can we prevent that from happening?

Liver is an internal organ and it is rarely on our minds. If you have an unhealthy fatty liver, you may not notice the symptoms during the initial stages. The symptoms may only be noticeable when the situation is already serious. It is true that we do not take as much care of our liver as we do for our other organs like the heart. There are two probable reasons for this:

Firstly, the lack of awareness regarding the actions that impact our liver and

Secondly, we do not feel the presence of our liver like we do of heart. We can sense our heart beat and can feel if something is wrong. We can sense our lungs and know that something may be wrong with it when we face difficulty breathing. But, liver is an organ which sits very silently, doing its role for our body.

But, little do we realise that, our liver does most of the work to keep our body standing and functioning normally. If it is unhealthy or if ever it stops working, our body will not be able to flush out the harmful toxins and medications and will not be able to digest food. Eventually, the toxin concentration in the body will increase. If this happens, you may not be able to stay alive for more than a week.

6 Ways You Can Be Kind To Your Liver

Stop Consuming Excess Alcohol

Alcoholic fatty liver disease is caused by excess alcohol consumption. You do not necessarily need to be drunk out of your wits every day to get this disease. Studies state that if you drink four ounces of hard liquor every day, you can get alcoholic fatty liver disease. And for women, it is two ounces of hard liquor. The only prevention method is to stop drinking.

Be Cautious Of Pesticides And Toxins

Pesticides and other toxins can damage your liver. Read warning labels on the chemicals you use.

Be Cautious Of Medications

Certain medications can also cause non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases if they are taken in excess amount. Always consult your doctor before taking any heavy medicines so that you do not take the wrong dose.

Eat The Right Food

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can also happen to people who regularly eat a lot of food loaded with fat, trans fat, processed food, high sodium food, sugar. People who already have problems like obesity and cholesterol are also at high risk. Therefore, the solution is to lose weight, eat healthy foods, fruits and vegetables. And once in a while, you can eat detox tea's or green juices to help maintain liver health and detox the body.

Keep Your Body Active

Exercise is another solution as it will help you cleanse your body of the toxins and also lose weight if you need to. This will automatically set your routine right and maintain your liver health.

Be Cautious Of Hepatitis A, B and C

Hepatitis A, B and C can increase your risk of liver diseases. They are viral diseases that the organ can contract. However, there are three steps by which you can prevent it:

The viral diseases of the liver are Hepatitis A and B and there are vaccinations available for them. Make sure that your children are immunized at the right time. Not all adults have been immunised against this disease. Take adequate protection during sexual intercourse as hepatitis can spread from one person to another. Hepatitis B and C can become chronic and damage your liver. The transmission ways are body fluids and blood. Hepatitis A can also spread through contaminated water and food so, be careful about where you eat and maintain hand hygiene.