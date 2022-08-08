Alcohol-Related Liver Diseases Is A Silent Killer: 5 Tips To Help Your Liver Live Longer

Alcohol-Related Liver Diseases Is A Silent Killer: 5 Tips To Make Your Liver Live Longer

One of the most common causes of liver disease is alcohol consumption, which acts as a silent killer and slowly affects liver function.

The liver is the second largest organ in the human body and is responsible for breaking down the nutrients from food and using them for the rest of the body. Moreover, it performs the major functions of producing glucose, removing toxic waste materials from the body, and preventing infection. However, there has been a drastic rise in the cases of liver diseases in recent years among people of different age groups. In India, the mortality rate from liver diseases is steadily increasing, accounting for over one lakh deaths each year. One of the most common causes of liver disease is alcohol consumption, which acts as a silent killer and slowly affects liver function. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Manish Kak, Consultant- Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospitals, Ghaziabad to understand more about liver diseases and fatty liver problems.

Alcohol And Liver Disease

Although the liver has a tremendous capacity to repair itself from toxic waste materials and break down most of the alcohol inside the body, a lot of harmful substances are generated inside the liver during this process that damage the liver cells. With time, the damaged cells weaken the liver's natural defence system, making it vulnerable to further damage. The harmful substances that pass through the intestines during this process enter the body through the blood and can even affect other major organs. The problem of fatty liver is a growing concern that is further triggered by alcohol consumption. It also causes hepatitis, which causes inflammation or swelling inside the liver and can become chronic in nature. Fatty liver disease and hepatitis B and C are the primary conditions caused by alcohol abuse in chronic cases that last for years. In some cases, this problem also escalates and causes liver cirrhosis, where the liver becomes hard and loses its functions.

With the change in lifestyle, many youngsters are inclined towards consuming alcohol, which has increased the risk of liver diseases. According to some studies, men are more inclined toward this deadly habit that silently affects the liver. In most cases, it is difficult to identify the symptoms in the initial stage and it is only diagnosed when the condition is advanced. The condition can be triggered by the sudden onset of jaundice and result in liver failure. The presence of symptoms such as:

TRENDING NOW

Jaundice Water retention in the stomach Loss of appetite Drowsiness Blood vomiting Weight loss, and Infections

All the above-mentioned symptoms indicate advanced liver disease. Even after quitting alcohol, the liver of chronic disease patients frequently does not recover.

Ways To Manage Liver Health

Our way of life and eating habits have a significant impact on fat formation in the liver. In the majority of cases, obesity and alcohol consumption are the root causes. As a result, it is important to make some changes. Check the list below:

In order to maintain liver health, it is critical to incorporate healthier lifestyle choices. One must keep track of their BMI and include at least 30 minutes of physical activity in their daily routine. Obesity, in any form, can jeopardize not only the liver but also other vital organs. As alcoholic beverages have a direct impact on liver health, it is critical to limit or completely avoid alcohol consumption. One can also seek advice from a doctor on the appropriate amount based on their overall health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES