Alcohol linked to 10 types of cancer: Study says even one drink a day may raise disease risk

A new study links alcohol to 10 cancer types suggesting even one daily drink may increase risk. These findings highlight the importance of informed choices.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 7, 2026 3:02 PM IST

Alcohol. (Image: AI Generated)

Many people enjoy occasional drinking and believe that moderate drinking is okay. However researchers say that there could be no safe amount of alcohol. The study led by University of Washington researchers and published in the journal Nature Health looked at the connections of alcohol with 20 major health outcomes. The team analyzed 843 studies over a span of 60 years and concluded that alcohol had been associated with an increased risk of various serious diseases especially cancer.

10 cancers associated with alcohol consumption

Perhaps one of the most surprising connections was that of alcohol and cancer. They discovered that consuming alcohol raised the likelihood of each of the 10 types of cancer included in the study. Even those who had one alcoholic beverage a day had an increased risk of several cancers, such as:

Pharyngeal cancer Colorectal cancer Esophageal cancer Breast cancer Liver cancer Pancreatic cancer Prostate cancer Other alcohol-related cancers assessed in the review

Talking about the evidence, Dr. Emmanuela Gakidou, Health Economist at the University of Washington and lead author of the study said, "For cancer, the evidence is consistent and unambiguous: risk rises with any level of alcohol intake."

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Alcohol and other diseases

The review also found several other health conditions where a high level of alcohol was associated with:

Type 2 diabetes Alzheimer's disease Heart disease Pancreatitis Cirrhosis Chronic liver disease Lower respiratory infections Tuberculosis

Although some previous research indicated that drinking low-to-moderate amounts of alcohol could help reduce the risks of other diseases like Alzheimer's or type 2 diabetes the benefits of moderate drinking decreased and turned negative as consumption increased.

What the researchers found

The team rated the strength of the evidence using consistency across studies. Some of the strongest and most consistent associations were found for cancer and alcohol use. Dr. Gakidou said that the results should not be interpreted as an endorsement of moderate drinking. Rather they note that the evidence on alcohol and health is both complex and ambiguous with certain effects exhibiting mixed messages and cancer effects consistently high.

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The researchers say the available data indicate no consensus on a safe drinking limit. Although the risks will differ with age and disease burden the study suggests that any amount of alcohol will come with an increased risk for several types of cancer. The results are in line with growing evidence which suggests that cutting back on alcohol consumption might be a significant factor in reducing the risk of cancer and other chronic illnesses.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional regarding alcohol consumption, cancer risks and prevention.