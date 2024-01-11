Alcohol Is The Reason Why You Cannot Sleep: Experts Say Giving It Up Is The Only Solution

People often live with the misconception that drinking alcohol will help them sleep better. Studies reveal that alcohol is the reason why you are facing sleep troubles.

If you think that drinking alcohol will help you sleep better and reduce the sleep related problems that you have been facing, you are wrong. Instead of making it easier for you to sleep, alcohol consumption can actually make it worse. Studies indicate that, even one or two glasses of liquor can cause a significant decrease in sleep quality. The repercussion that might show up if you drink large amounts of alcohol on a frequent basis is unfathomable.

The immediate after effect of alcohol is drowsiness and sleepiness. You may even fall asleep after drinking one or two glasses. But, you will no get good, deep sleep and after the effect of liquor wears off, you may wake up and not be able to go back to sleep. Studies report that many people face this issue after drinking. This is called the rebound effect. It is clear that, drinking alcohol is not the solution to sleep problems. Drinking alcohol will not give you the restorative sleep that you need. Rather, it will cause more sleeplessness, alcohol dependency which means that you will not be able to sleep without drinking which can further lead to addiction. A study conducted on alcohol abstinence revealed that people experienced better sleep after quitting alcohol for one whole month. 56 percent of people among the 4000 participants reported the same.

Why Quitting Alcohol Is The Only Solution To Your Sleep Woes?

When you drink alcohol, it gets absorbed into the bloodstream and then is transported into the liver, which then metabolises it. This process sounds very simple and fast but in reality it takes a lot of time. There is always surplus alcohol which is not transported to the liver. This surplus continues to circulate in the body. this process of repetitive circulation is a major distraction for the brain. Naturally, it disrupts the brains capability to function normally and progress through each and every stages of sleep. This is what causes sleep deprivation or poor sleep induced by alcohol.

Experts compare this process of alcohol circulation in the body with the way a washing machine works while a person keeps closing and opening the door repetitively. You will be asleep but you might keep waking up again and again. You will not gt the uninterrupted sound six to seven hours sleep.