Alcohol Consumption Can Worsen Mental Health And Psychological Disorders

Alcoholic euphoria only lasts for a short time and for people battling with mental and psychological illnesses, doctors recommend that they stay away from alcohol.

Why are some people more attracted towards alcohol than others? The main characteristics that liquors posses is the ability to help us feel at ease, feel happy and energetic and it lowers our inhibitions for the period of time when we are drinking it. The more we drink, the more intoxicated we will be and the more our inhibitions may lower. Drinking once in a while, or at special occasions is a usual habit that almost every person in the world follows. This habit is somewhat considered as healthy because it helps people de-stress and enjoy. However, heavy drinking or drinking even a little bit is not recommended for people with mental health problems and major psychological problems. Let us understand why?

How Is Alcohol Linked To Our Brain?

When we drink alcohol, our brain goes through some chemical changes. For people who are struggling with difficult emotions and psychological problems, the positive energy might be taken over by negative emotions and energy. This is because alcohol affects the neurotransmitters in your brain. These are chemicals that send messages from one nerve in your brain to another. Alcohol stops them from working correctly and has a negative impact on your mental health and wellbeing. Because of this, people might start feeling anger, aggression, depression and sadness.

More importantly, some people drink alcohol to enjoy while there are other who drink to cope with very difficult emotions. Liquor can help with these problems but for only a brief period of time. But, because the effect will wear off at some point, people might develop alcoholic tendencies just to keep the euphoric feeling going. This is equally bad for mental health and psychological health. It tends to worsen symptoms.

How Does Alcohol Worsen Mental And Psychological Conditions, As Per Experts?

These major mental and psychological conditions should be dealt with carefully because alcohol can only worsen it.

Depression

According to a study published in the Journal WebMD, if you regularly drink alcohol, you might become dependent on or misuse alcohol. If you suddenly stop drinking when you're dependent, you might feel sick and have worsened mental health. This is called alcohol withdrawal. The worst case scenario being that, you could become an alcoholic instead of dealing with your problems head on.

Bipolar Disorder

Alcohol use for people suffering from bipolar disorder is a dangerous combination. According to a research published in the Journal Mayoclinic, alcohol can worsen symptoms and increase the severity. The result being, a person suffering from mild bipolar disorder may experience intense symptoms of violence, mood swings, suicide and depression.

Anxiety Disorders

The effect of alcohol does not last for a very long time, unless the person keeps binge drinking. It can initially makes you feel less inhibited, it will slow down the brain and nervous system, make you feel relaxed. But, it is a depressant. As soon as the effect wears off, it will make your anxiety worse. Moreover, alcohol can make things worse if you drink while you are anxious and it can also trigger anxiety for people with troubled thoughts and emotions.

Schizophrenia

According to a study published in the research Journal WebMD, alcohol can trigger symptoms of psychosis in patients suffering from schizophrenia. Patients already suffer from hallucinations and psychosis but after drinking, these symptoms may get heightened or could get worse.

