Heavy drinking has been linked to the development of serious health problems including high blood pressure, heart disease, liver disease, digestive problems and certain forms of cancer. While excessive alcohol consumption is harmful for everybody, this bad habit can be more dangerous for people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). A study published in the journal EP Europace has warned that 14 drinks a week can increase risk of stroke, embolism (a blocked artery) and other heart-related complications in AFib patients. Also Read - 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy suffers brain stroke: What can cause a stroke?

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that occurs when the two upper chambers of your heart experience chaotic electrical signals. If you have atrial fibrillation, your heart rate may range from 100 to 175 beats a minute. It can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Also Read - World Stroke Day 2020: Here are 5 lifestyle-related factors that increase your risk of having a stroke

The study authors from the Yonsei University in the Republic of Korea cautioned that AFib patients should avoid heavy alcohol consumption to prevent these complications. Also Read - Pregnancy complications may up stroke risk in later life

Light or moderate alcohol consumption may be fine

In the study, the researchers compared the risk of adverse events in AFib patients and their weekly alcohol consumption rate. It included 9,411 AFib patients from 18 tertiary hospitals covering all geographical regions of South Korea. The patients were categorised into four groups: abstainer/rare, light, moderate and heavy drinkers (14 drinks in a week or more).

The researchers followed the patients for over 17 months and calculated the incident rate for adverse events, such as stroke, transient ischaemic attack, systemic embolism (a blood clot in a limb or organ), and hospitalisation for rate or rhythm control of atrial fibrillation or for heart failure management.

Incident rates were found to be 6.73, 5.77, 6.44, and 9.65 in the abstainer/rare, light, moderate, and heavy drinkers, respectively.

According to the researchers, heavy drinking was associated with a 32 per cent increased risk of these adverse events compared with the abstainers and rare drinkers. However, no significant association was observed for light or moderate alcohol consumption.

While heavy drinking should be strongly discouraged among AFib patients, moderate drinking seems to be safe, the authors said.

Here’s how to quit drinking

Some people may find it difficult to quit drinking or cut down to healthier levels. Here are a few tips that may help you kick the habit:

Make a list of the reasons to quit or limit drinking such as feeling healthier, improving your relationships. It can motivate you to stay away from alcohol.

Set a limit on how much you will drink a day or week. Your doctor can help you determine what’s standard drinks for you.

Don’t store alcohol in your house. This can help limit your drinking.

Sip your drinks slowly and avoid shots.

Drink soda, water, or juice after having an alcoholic beverage.

Never drink on an empty stomach.

Plan alcohol-free days, one day or two days a week. Taking a break from alcohol can be a good way to start drinking less and see how you feel physically and emotionally without alcohol in your life.

But if you feel you need extra help to kick the habit, talk to your doctor, therapist, or an addiction specialist or find online support groups.

With inputs from IANS