Heavy drinking has been linked to the development of serious health problems including high blood pressure heart disease liver disease digestive problems and certain forms of cancer. While excessive alcohol consumption is harmful for everybody this bad habit can be more dangerous for people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). A study published in the journal EP Europace has warned that 14 drinks a week can increase risk of stroke embolism (a blocked artery) and other heart-related complications in AFib patients. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that occurs when the two upper chambers of your heart experience chaotic electrical signals.