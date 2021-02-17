Are you into smoking and drinking? you need to sit back and think over your habits. A new study has revealed that recreational drinking smoking and drug use are linked to premature heart disease in young people particularly among younger women. The study which was published in the journal Heart has suggested that individuals who regularly are addicted to any of the above-listed drugs and substances are almost nine times as likely to be affected. Speaking to the media researcher Anthony Wayne Orr from Louisiana State University said “The growing body of research on these issues suggests the need for