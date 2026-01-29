Alan Rickman’s Widow Rima Horton Speaks Out On Pancreatic Cancer Following Actor's Death: Signs To Catch The Deadly Disease

Alan Rickman's Widow Rima Horton revealed that the chemotherapy treatment extended the life expectancy of the actor by six months, but it did not cure the deadly disease.

Remembering Alan Rickman on his 10th Death Anniversary, Rima Horton speaks out about pancreatic cancer, for which the actor passed away at the age of 69 on January 14, 2016. While appearing on a television broadcast, Alan Rickman's Widow issued a stark warning about pancreatic symptoms that are very hard to detect.

Alan Rickman Cause Of Death

Alan Rickman died from pancreatic cancer in 2026. In a recent interview, Rima Horton wife of the actor, revealed that the chemotherapy treatment extended the life expectancy of the actor by six months, but it did not cure the deadly disease.

Recalling how the versatile actor navigated the shocking diagnosis, Alan Rickman's widow said, "The first thing he ever said to the oncologist was, 'I don't want to die in pain,' and they made sure he didn't."

She further revealed, "I think he wanted to say goodbye to his friends and have it under his control. He even organised his own funeral because he didn't want it to be a mess."

Sharing her sense of loss and admiration of Alan Rickman, who would be 79 in 2026, Rima Horton told the media, "He had so much more to give. There were so many more things he could have done."

What Is Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the pancreas, which lies behind the lower part of the stomach. The pancreas is an important part of gut health as it makes enzymes to help digest food and hormones, which help to manage blood sugar.

Mayo Clinic states that pancreatic cancer is rarely found at the early stages, when the chance of curing is high. It notes that this is because most often pancreatic cancer does not send any warning signs until the cancerous cells spread to other organs.

Looking back at the time when Alan Rickman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Rima Horton said, "The biggest problem is that by the time that people find out they've got it, it's too late. The symptoms are so difficult to work out."

Symptoms Of Pancreatic Cancer

As discussed above, pancreatic cancer does not send any warning signs, as other forms of cancer. But when they happen, the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer include:

Belly pain (sides or back) Loss of appetite Weight loss Yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, called jaundice Light-coloured or floating stools Dark-coloured urine Itching New diagnosis of diabetes or diabetes that's getting harder to control Blood clot resulting in pain and swelling around the arm or leg Tiredness or weakness

Catching pancreatic cancer early has been a challenging task because the pancreas lies deep in the abdomen. However, a new study on animals by Spanish researchers found that triple therapy eliminates pancreatic tumours in mice.