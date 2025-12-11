Akshaye Khanna Ladakh Health Scare: Why His Oxygen Levels Suddenly Dropped on Dhurandhar Set

Akshaye Khanna faced a sudden health scare in Ladakh when his oxygen levels dropped on the set of Dhurandhar. Here's what happened and how the team responded.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna sent a wave of concern across the industry after experiencing a sudden and unexpected drop in oxygen level while shooting for his film, Dhurandhar, in Ladakh. Akshaye Khanna has always been known for his calm personality and amazing acting skills, but this health issue got immediate attention on social media. Ladakh is a beautiful place, famous for its mountain peaks and stunning landscapes, is one of the toughest shooting locations because of its extremely high altitude and thin oxygen levels. A lot of actors faced the same issue here, and Akshaye Khanna is one of them.

What happened To Akshay Khanna In Ladakh?

Akshay Khanna was filming an intense outdoor scene when he suddenly felt breathless and lightheaded. In just a few seconds, crew members noticed that he was struggling to breathe normally. Medical staff present on the set run towards him to check his oxygen level, which had dropped to a dangerous level. The team has to immediately call of the shoot and rushed to provide Akshay Khanda oxygen support. Doctors asked him to sit down, hydrate himself and breathe slowly while they monitor him closely. He felt better after taking oxygen therapy, and his condition got stabilised within short period of time. According to the sources, the condition could get worse if the team members had not acted so fast.

Why Oxygen Level Dropped In Ladakh?

Ladakh is located above 10,000 feet, where the air is very less and oxygen level drops naturally. Because of this, even a healthy person can experience symptoms such as:

Low oxygen saturation saturation

Breathlessness

Headache or dizziness

Fatigue during physical activity

Sudden chest pain

Actors performing in heavy costumes, under lights and performing action scenes are even at higher risk. The high altitude puts pressure on the lungs and heart, and sudden oxygen dips like Akshaye experienced are common in such regions.

Is Akshaye Khanna Safe Now?

Yes, Akshaye Khanna is reportedly safe and recovering well. After getting oxygen and taking some time to rest, the actor regain normal oxygen levels. But the medical team advised him to avoid physically demanding scenes for at least one or two days. That time production team also make sure that he take frequent breaks and stay hydrated to avoid any other health emergency. Although the incident was really scary, Akshaye Khanna completed the shoot with a good spirit and everyone absolutely loved his character on screen. Fans are praising him by saying that he has made a comeback.

How The Dhurandhar Team Reacted

The makers of Dhurandhar had strengthened all onset health protocols. The team added:

Extra oxygen cylinders

Additional medical personnel

More hydration and rest breaks

Safe for shooting schedules during extremely cold hours

Akshaye Khanna was praised by his crew members because of his calmness that he showed during the situation, which helped avoid panic. The incident has encouraged the production to prioritise safety over tight deadlines.

Fans' reaction To Akshaye Khanna's health

The moment fans get to know this news, the social media was filled with the messages of love and concern, a lot of people praised him for his work in the film in such extreme conditions. And a lot of them prayed for his speedy recovery. Some even requested the Bollywood teams to take proper precautions while shooting in higher risk areas.