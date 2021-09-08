Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia Dies: 7 Health Conditions To Watch For As You Age

Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia Dies: 7 Health Conditions To Watch For As You Age

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. Here is what the actor wrote in his social media post.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia breathed her last on Wednesday. She was suffering from age-related health issues and her condition was deteriorating for the past few days. According to the reports, she was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital on 3rd September and was in critical condition. Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar shared the tragic news. He wrote: She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti (sic)."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

Earlier, the actor had shared a post regarding the deteriorating condition of his mother while she was in the ICU. Taking to Twitter, the actor had posted: "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough time for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

You may like to read

After the actor shared the news about the sudden demise of his mother, many actors from the film industry and his fans have expressed their deepest condolences. Have a look at them here:

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti🙏🏼 https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

7 Health Conditions To Watch For As You Age

Your age can be the biggest contributor to various health problems that you may develop when you grow old. Some of these complications can be managed easily with lifestyle changes, but some can be life-threatening. Here is a list of 7 such chronic health conditions that you must look at when you age, stay aware of the symptoms as well.

Heart Diseases

Heart diseases are very common these days among every age group. Sometimes these heart problems can contribute to your death. Therefore it is important to know that only a healthy lifestyle once you start ageing can protect you from suffering the severity of these health conditions. Also, experts suggest that once you cross 35, make sure to go for regular heart checkups which can in a way help you ward off the disease much before the symptoms start appearing. Warning symptoms of heart disease may include chest discomfort, difficulty in breathing, nausea, extreme sweating, and snoring.

Diabetes

India is called the capital of diabetes and there is a reason why. Almost half of the total population in India is suffering from diabetes. Some are chronic while some are manageable. Diabetes affects how your body turns food into energy, thus it leads to a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Here are the warning signs to watch out for always thirsty, poor vision, unexplained weight loss, sugar in the urine, and extreme fatigue.

High Blood Pressure or Hypertension

Another serious disease that increases its risk of attack as you age is Hypertension or high blood pressure. This is very common among older adults and thus understanding the basic treatments and spotting the symptoms is of utmost importance. High blood pressure can lead to fatal conditions such as heart attack, cardiac arrest, etc. Here are some of the warning symptoms you should never ignore chronic headaches, bleeding nose, extreme fatigue, blurry visions, acute chest pain, difficulty in breathing, etc.

Dehydration

Dehydration can get serious if not taken care of in time. The word Dehydration means that your body is deprived of fluids. Some of the symptoms of this condition are change in your urine colour (dark yellow and strong-smelling pee), feeling dizzy all the time, extreme fatigue, dry mouth, feeling thirsty all the time, etc.

Mental Disorders

Mental disorders are very common among older adults. Mental disorder is an umbrella term for all the issues that a person might face due to poor brain functioning. These conditions are generally characterized by a combination of behaviour, abnormality in thought processes, emotional outbreaks, etc. Some of the very common mental disorders are depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, etc.

Arthritis

A very common disease that most adults these days are diagnosed with. Arthritis is a condition in which there is swelling and tenderness in the joints. Some of the common target areas of this disease are knee joints, finger joints, etc. One of the warning symptoms of Arthritis is joint pain and stiffness which typically rises as you age.

Chronic Constipation

Constipation is a very common problem for those who doesn't follow a good lifestyle and eating habits. But did you know it can turn fatal if not treated on time? Yes, Chronic Constipation can be deadly and the problem is mostly seen in the older adults. Chronic Constipation symptoms are infrequent bowel movements or difficulty in passing stools. Never ignore this condition.