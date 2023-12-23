Risk Of Asthma Attacks In Urban Kids Increases Along With Air Pollution, Reveals Lancet Study

Air quality in Delhi and NCR deteriorates once again and increased to 447 today, as per reports from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At the top was Anand Vihar with AQI of 479, followed by Ashok Vihar with 454 AQI, Dwarka-Sector 8 with 452, IGI Airport with 412 AQI, Ito Delhi with 476, Jahangirpuri with 475, Narela, RK Puram with 460 AQI and Rohini with 475 AQI. Areas like Shadipur and Wazirpur also erecorded an AQI of 481 and 483 respectively.

Amidst the worsening AQI, Lancet Planetary Health Journal published a report based on the most recent study on the link between air pollution and asthma. They reveal that polluted air can increase the risk of asthma attacks in children and teenagers especially the ones living in urban environments.

Link Between Air Pollution And Asthma Attacks In Children

Polluted air is filled with very small pollutants called particulate matter which can easily penetrate the airways and reach the lungs and sometimes the brain. This has been proven in previous studies which established a strong link between air pollution and Parkinson's disease. When children and teenagers inhale the air filled with pollutants, it can affect their underlying asthma disease and trigger it. Children are the ones who mostly spend time outdoors so, they are the most exposed in a polluted city like Delhi or Noida.

TRENDING NOW

This study conducted by Lancet also revealed that children living in low-income urban areas are at higher risk than others. What else did they find?

They discovered a link between certain specific air pollutants and non-viral asthma attacks. If the levels of those particular pollutants are high in the atmosphere, then it can affect the expression of genes that also play a function in airway inflammation. Researchers say that this study is a good things because its findings will help them get treatments to counter the effect of harmful pollutants in the airway. The results also suggest that people with asthma could benefit from personal air quality monitors that can warn them of conditions that contribute to asthma attacks.

What Are The Symptoms Of Asthma Attack?

Symptoms of asthma attack ranges from mild to severe:

Coughing.

Chest tightness or pain.

Shortness of breath.

Wheezing.

Severe symptoms are:

You may like to read